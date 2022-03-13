Wreath-laying ceremony takes place at Heroines Monument

PHUKET: The wreath-laying ceremony for the 237th Heroines Festival took place this morning (Mar 13) at the Heroines Monument on Thepkasattri Road in Thalang.

culture

By The Phuket News

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew presided over the ceremony which started at 8am this morning. Thi was then followed an hour later by various representatives from government agencies and private sector entities jointly laying wreaths to honour ancestors and the two sisters, Chan and Mook, who lead the Phuket contingent in repelling the Burmese invasion in 1785.

Whereas the festival is an annual occurrence, the Heroines Monument on Thepkasattri Road wasn’t built until 1966 when the then Governor, Uan Surakul, worked together with locals to build a structure that was fitting to honour the memory and legacy of those who fought and died during the afore mentioned Burmese invasion.

To further celebrate the 237th anniversary of Thalang Victory Day, there will be a traditional light and sound show and historical play entitled “237 years of honouring the two heroines of Thalang” this evening at Phuket Historical Park, for many years called Thalang Victory Field, in Baan Riang, Thalang.

Local food stalls will be on offer throughout the festival while COVID-19 health and safety measures will be enforced throughout. Tourists and local residents are welcome to attend. The festivities run until Tuesday (Mar 15).