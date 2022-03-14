Phuket Heroines Festival in full flight

PHUKET: Victory Field in Bang Riang, Thepkrasattri, came alive last night (Mar 13) as the performance of the historical drama recounting the tale of the Phuket Heroines took to the stage for first of three performances of the annual theatrical and light and sound show, including fireworks.

By The Phuket News

Monday 14 March 2022, 12:23PM

This year’s annual Heroines Festival marks the 237th anniversary of the Heroines leading the defence of the island against Burmese marauders.

Among those present for the occasion were Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and a host of other leading provincial officials, including Rewat Areerob, President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), which organises the event each year.

Also present to take part in the live show was Jariya Anfone, a direct descendent of the Phuket Heroines, Chan and Mook, who after the successful repelling of the invaders were given the titles Thao Sri Soonthorn and Thao Thep Krasattri.

The event is held each year to remember Mar 13 as the day the Heroines achieved victory in 1785 in what was called the ‘Nine Armies War’, said Mr Rewat.

“Since that time, March 13 of every year is considered ‘Thalang Victory Day’,” he said.

The victory heralded an era of peace and stability across the island, which people still enjoy today, he added.

“And in the year 2022, today is the day of the 237th anniversary of Thalang Victory Day ‒ a day of acquiring peace and tranquillity on our land for all Phuketians,” he said.

The historical drama, this year called "Thalang old town, the land of the brave", will be performed for nights, he noted.

The live performance will be held again tonight and tomorrow night (Mar 14-15)

The celebrations honour local traditional customs, and include activities to show people the traditional way of life at the time of the victory, Mr Rewat noted.

The fair also features vendors selling locally produced and OTOP products, and local delicacies, he added.

Governor Narong praised the festival for maintaining local traditions, and the PPAO for the result of its efforts in holding the event.

“It is known that Phuket promotes tourism by presenting the local lifestyle, arts and culture of Phuket and the history of the country. Honouring the heroic deeds of the two Heroines and telling the stories of the heroes lets tourists know our history.

“They learn valuable cultural information, and the event attracts both Thai and foreign tourists to visit Phuket. This helps to stimulate the economy and increase income for the local people, while instilling a sense among youths and other people to be patriotic, learn and be proud of being Thai. They can develop a sense of value for the land, and join the efforts to develop Phuket Province to be stable, prosperous and sustainable,” he said.