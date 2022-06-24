Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face masks now voluntary, Heavy weather warning for Phuket || June 24

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face masks now voluntary, Heavy weather warning for Phuket || June 24

PHUKET XTRA - June 24 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 24 June 2022, 05:27PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

German man in hospital after car slams fence
Phuket heavy weather set to continue
Phuket school closes classes as COVID cases rise
Karon anti-drug campaign aims for rehab, not jail
Owner of Daruma Sushi denied bail, probe ongoing
Face masks order officially eased, with immediate effect
US Senate advances breakthrough bill on gun safety
Dept comes to rescue of law-flouting GrabBike
Medical Services Dept issues warning over weed binging
Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fuel shortage concerns for Thailand || June 23
Ratsada to create mangrove eco-tourism nature trails
Phuket Town residents complain about ’restaurant’ late night music
Thai AirAsia X to refund bookings made during pandemic
Thousands of GrabBike taxis to be ordered off the road

 

Phuket community
Thai AirAsia X to refund bookings made during pandemic

@Kurt What a hilarious suggestion ! Mindblowing....(Read More)

Thai AirAsia X to refund bookings made during pandemic

@JohnC, interesting to see or you get 3 of the 4 payments back. If not, suggest the airline to give ...(Read More)

Phuket Town residents complain about ’restaurant’ late night music

If the restaurant has no operation license than it has no entertainment (music) license as well. And...(Read More)

Face masks order officially eased, with immediate effect

Vaccination cert's in Thailand have a validly of 90 days - with most of them now having expired....(Read More)

Owner of Daruma Sushi denied bail, probe ongoing

Bail denied because police is afraid that Mr Metha could flee the country. What nonsense is that? Mr...(Read More)

Medical Services Dept issues warning over weed binging

No warnings on alcohol binging, caffeine or nicotine? 9 people out of an estimated city population o...(Read More)

Ratsada to create mangrove eco-tourism nature trails

'Eco-Tourism ' is BS. The flights, the taxis, the buses, the thousands, then millions of pla...(Read More)

The Phuket News wins APAC Insider Award

WOW!! That's really something! Congratulations and well, well deserved. Seems others also a...(Read More)

Thousands of GrabBike taxis to be ordered off the road

Does this same rule apply to ALL motorbike taxi queues throughout Thailand or just Grab? I can't...(Read More)

Thai AirAsia X to refund bookings made during pandemic

No loss worth caring about. Last time I tried to book with them I was charged four times for one tic...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property

 