Ratsada to create mangrove eco-tourism nature trails

PHUKET: Ratsada Mayor Nakarin Yosangrat has gained support to use one tract of 101 rai of natural forest and mangroves and another area covering 10 rai to use together as a protected nature reserve complete with nature trails as an eco-tourism attraction.

natural-resourcesenvironmenttourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Thursday 23 June 2022, 05:44PM

The support for the ‘Ratsada Green in the City’ project (also called the ‘Ratsada Urban Forest Project’) came at a meeting at the Ratsada Municipality offices yesterday (June 22).

At the meeting the project gained the approval of the Phuket Mangrove Forest Resource Management Center, Phuket Rajabhat University and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

The site for the natural forest recreational area is located in the Khlong Tha Chin - Bang Chee Lao area.

The DMCR will jointly carry out the construction of a recreation and learning centre and nature trails for mangrove ecosystems to support ecotourism.

Mayor Nakarin invited the participation of all government agencies, local private businesses and the public to support the project for “the continuing conservation and restoration of natural areas” on the island.

“The project is intended to preserve, protecting and help restore the Tha Chin Canal - Bang Chee Lao mangrove forest, to keep the area fertility and develop a learning centre and eco-tourism attraction about mangrove forest resources

“The project also aims to strengthen participation among all people to help support the local economy in a sustainable way by protecting our natural resources,” he said.