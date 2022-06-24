Following the storm lashing Patong and other areas of the island last night, the Phuket MET office has posted a notice warning of winds of 15-30km/h and waves reaching up to two metres in thunderstorm areas.
So far, no official storm warning has been issued, but lifeguards at beaches along the west coast are on watch and posting red ‘no swimming’ flags where needed to warn beach-goers of dangerous areas where swimmers should not enter the surf.
As of this morning, the TMD forecasts heavy rain to continue across Phuket through to next Thursday (June 30).
