Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket heavy weather set to continue

Phuket heavy weather set to continue

PHUKET: The heavy weather currently blowing across Phuket is forecast to continue through early next week, reports the Phuket office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

weather
By The Phuket News

Friday 24 June 2022, 02:28PM

Image: Phuket MET

Image: Phuket MET

Image: Phuket MET

Image: Phuket MET

Image: TMD

Image: TMD

« »

Following the storm lashing Patong and other areas of the island last night, the Phuket MET office has posted a notice warning of winds of 15-30km/h and waves reaching up to two metres in thunderstorm areas.

So far, no official storm warning has been issued, but lifeguards at beaches along the west coast are on watch and posting red ‘no swimming’ flags where needed to warn beach-goers of dangerous areas where swimmers should not enter the surf.

As of this morning, the TMD forecasts heavy rain to continue across Phuket through to next Thursday (June 30).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

German man in hospital after car slams fence
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face masks now voluntary, Heavy weather warning for Phuket || June 24
Phuket school closes classes as COVID cases rise
Karon anti-drug campaign aims for rehab, not jail
Owner of Daruma Sushi denied bail, probe ongoing
Face masks order officially eased, with immediate effect
US Senate advances breakthrough bill on gun safety
Dept comes to rescue of law-flouting GrabBike
Medical Services Dept issues warning over weed binging
Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fuel shortage concerns for Thailand || June 23
Ratsada to create mangrove eco-tourism nature trails
Phuket Town residents complain about ’restaurant’ late night music
Thai AirAsia X to refund bookings made during pandemic
Thousands of GrabBike taxis to be ordered off the road

 

Phuket community
Thai AirAsia X to refund bookings made during pandemic

@Kurt What a hilarious suggestion ! Mindblowing....(Read More)

Thai AirAsia X to refund bookings made during pandemic

@JohnC, interesting to see or you get 3 of the 4 payments back. If not, suggest the airline to give ...(Read More)

Phuket Town residents complain about ’restaurant’ late night music

If the restaurant has no operation license than it has no entertainment (music) license as well. And...(Read More)

Face masks order officially eased, with immediate effect

Vaccination cert's in Thailand have a validly of 90 days - with most of them now having expired....(Read More)

Owner of Daruma Sushi denied bail, probe ongoing

Bail denied because police is afraid that Mr Metha could flee the country. What nonsense is that? Mr...(Read More)

Medical Services Dept issues warning over weed binging

No warnings on alcohol binging, caffeine or nicotine? 9 people out of an estimated city population o...(Read More)

Ratsada to create mangrove eco-tourism nature trails

'Eco-Tourism ' is BS. The flights, the taxis, the buses, the thousands, then millions of pla...(Read More)

The Phuket News wins APAC Insider Award

WOW!! That's really something! Congratulations and well, well deserved. Seems others also a...(Read More)

Thousands of GrabBike taxis to be ordered off the road

Does this same rule apply to ALL motorbike taxi queues throughout Thailand or just Grab? I can't...(Read More)

Thai AirAsia X to refund bookings made during pandemic

No loss worth caring about. Last time I tried to book with them I was charged four times for one tic...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 