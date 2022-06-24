Phuket heavy weather set to continue

PHUKET: The heavy weather currently blowing across Phuket is forecast to continue through early next week, reports the Phuket office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 June 2022, 02:28PM

Following the storm lashing Patong and other areas of the island last night, the Phuket MET office has posted a notice warning of winds of 15-30km/h and waves reaching up to two metres in thunderstorm areas.

So far, no official storm warning has been issued, but lifeguards at beaches along the west coast are on watch and posting red ‘no swimming’ flags where needed to warn beach-goers of dangerous areas where swimmers should not enter the surf.

As of this morning, the TMD forecasts heavy rain to continue across Phuket through to next Thursday (June 30).