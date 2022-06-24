Tengoku
Face masks order officially eased, with immediate effect

Face masks order officially eased, with immediate effect

PHUKET: Phuket officials have confirmed that the requirement to wear face masks in public areas has been eased with immediate effect.

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 June 2022, 10:47AM

The notice issued by the Phuket Info Center early this morning (June 23). Image: PIC

The notice issued by the Phuket Info Center early this morning (June 23). Image: PIC

The Phuket Info Center (PIC), operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, posted its notice early this morning, citing the proclamation in the Government Gazette yesterday (June 23).

Under the revised order, wearing a face mask outdoors is now purely voluntary, as announced by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) last Friday (June 17).

However, face masks are still required when attending crowded and poorly ventilated areas where appropriate spacing between people is not possible, such as public transport, and markets and concert venues.

“In the case of a person who is at risk when infected with COVID-19 will have severe symptoms or a high risk of death

People at risk of developing severe symptoms if infected with COVID-19, such as “Group 608” patients and people with congenital respiratory disease, “should” wear a mask at all times to reduce the risk of infection, the PIC noted, citing the revised order.

“And in the case of a person who is infected with COVID-19 or who is exposed to a high risk of COVID-19, it is necessary to wear a mask properly at all times when with other people to reduce the risk and prevent the spread of disease,” the PIC added.

The PIC has also posted the official order signed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirming that “all provinces in the whole kingdom are surveillance areas… From now on or until the order changes otherwise.”

AXA Insurance PCL

Also confirmed by proclamation in the Government Gazette yesterday were the new entry measures to come into effect next Friday (July 1).

The order confirms that July 1 foreigners entering the country will no longer need to register through the Thailand Pass system and will no longer be required to have US$10,000 COVID health insurance, as announced by the CCSA last Friday.

 

However, all arrivals must show evidence of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as defined by the Ministry of Public Health.

Those who are not vaccinated must show evidence of a negative antigen test taken within 72 hours of arriving.

Of note, the new entry measures to come into effect on July 1 also reinstate the three-day border pass entry allowed to people entering the country and land crossing checkpoints.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

agogohome | 24 June 2022 - 11:57:19 

Vaccination cert's in Thailand have a validly of 90 days - with most of them now having expired. How does that work for people wanting a few days in a neighbouring country?

 

