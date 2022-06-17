Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand Pass, COVID insurance to end July 1

Thailand Pass, COVID insurance to end July 1

BANGKOK: Thailand Pass registration and compulsory COVID-19 insurance will be lifted for all people arriving in Thailand from July 1, a senior government spokesman said today (June 17).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccinetourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 17 June 2022, 03:31PM

Thermal scanning at border entry points will end on July 1, when the government will also stop requiring pre-travel registration and COVID-19 insurance for arrivals. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Thermal scanning at border entry points will end on July 1, when the government will also stop requiring pre-travel registration and COVID-19 insurance for arrivals. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said these decisions were made at a meeting of the CCSA earlier today.

Arrivals will need only show their vaccination certificates or COVID-19 test results, reports the Bangkok Post.

Without such proof, arrivals will be given random, professional antigen tests at permanent border entry points. Random testing would continue until the government lifts all state-of-emergency measures to deal with COVID-19.

The Thailand Pass registration system will remain in place, but be used only for travellers to report suspected symptoms of dangerous and other communicable diseases, as determined by the Public Health Ministry, Dr Taweesilp said.

Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

Foreign nationals will not have to be insured for COVID-19, and thermal scanning will end at border checkpoints, he said.

A certification of fitness for entry, issued by a Thai consulate, will also no longer be required.

At present, vsitors are required to have US$10,000 (B353,000) COVID-19 insurance coverage. From July 1, the government will still encourage visitors to have such insurance, the spokesman said.

He said that from June 1-15 there were 348,699 foreign arrivals, the largest numbers were from Malaysia (61,486), India (51,800), Singapore (31,580, Vietnam (18,885) and America (15,708).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket-grown durian gets a push
Some cannabis regulations issued
EU to give fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine membership bid
Firms push for softer tourism rules
Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road
EU praises push to boost labour rights
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths
Busy Phuket Town junction to be closed to traffic
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport road project behind schedule, More Covid easing, Cannabis for adults only || June 16
Russian prime suspect in murder of transgender lover
Phuket and Xiamen mark five year sister city anniversary
China vows support for Russia, drawing US ire
Roadworks beside airport runway behind schedule
Suspect confesses to burying bodies of two men missing in Amazon
Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

 

Phuket community
Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

@K. Obviously you are not the sharpest tool in the shed . Read your own comments again. ( " ....(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

DKK is tale wagging and derailing. I didn't say it would benefit the Hi-So's ONLY. You make...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

Kurt, you need to google again. The use of cannabis in South Korea for recreation is strictly forbid...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

Kurt, actually it was you saying that it will benefit the Hi-So's only ! Of course that's sh...(Read More)

Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid

By many countries their navy's do ship inspections at sea. More effective than in a port. Check ...(Read More)

Bill to allow criminal records to be scrubbed

DKK reaction is not reflecting correct. The bill is not to 'protect' Hi-So's, but to mak...(Read More)

Phuket fishing fleet operators get grounding in emergency first aid

Capt B, when navy ships do merchant ships/fishing boat inspections at sea they come along side with...(Read More)

Cannabis use brings health risks and benefits, warns Phuket health chief

When DKK googles he will see there is no 'maybe'. There are more than 32 countries, all with...(Read More)

Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road

That construction has been going on much longer than a year. More like 3 years. They don't have ...(Read More)

Man, 81, killed in motorbike collision on dark road

Quite common on the roads here to hit roadworks , holes and other obstructions that are never proper...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Lean On Me Live Fest
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
The Comedy Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 