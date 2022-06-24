Phuket school closes classes as COVID cases rise

PHUKET: Baan Talad Neua School in Phuket Town has suspended classes for many students following a spike in the number of COVID cases involving staff and students at the school.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Friday 24 June 2022, 02:00PM

The notice issued confirming the suspension of classes at Baan Talad Neua School in Phuket Town. Image: Phuket Info Center

The school, operated by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), has suspended all kindergarten-level classes today and tomorrow (June 24-25), confirmed a notice issued by School Director Palirat Manalert yesterday (June 23).

All Prathom (Primary School) classes for Prathom 1-3 have been suspended today (June 24).

All Mattayom (Secondary School) classes for Mattayom 2 and Mattayom 4-6 have been suspended for June 27-28, the notice added.

The spike in the number of infections followed a mass event held to mark Wai Kru Day (Teacher’s Day), Ms Palirat noted.

“If there are any additional changes, the school will inform you later,” she added.

CASES RISING

Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), on Wednesday during a radio interview recognised that the number of COVID cases in Phuket has been rising over the past week.

Although the number of cases confirmed by RT-PCR tests has risen to the mid- to high-20s over the past few days, the number of cases reported by ATK (antigen test kits) has risen into the hundreds, exceeding 300 yesterday.

Of note, the PPHO marks only cases confirmed positive by RT-PCR tests for its tally of COVID-positive cases in Phuket. For yesterday, the PPHO reported 27 new cases.

The PPHO does mark the number of new COVID cases confirmed by ATK tests in its daily report, but does not include those cases in its tally.

The Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Minister of interior, under Governor Narong Woonciew, does include ATK-positive cases in its daily tally. For yesterday, while the PPHO reported 27 new cases, the Phuket Info Center reported 332 new cases.

In his radio interview on Wednesday, Dr Kusak urged people to continue wearing face masks in public areas as the number of new cases was rising.

His call for people to continue to protect themselves from infection by wearing a face mask came as the requirement for wearing face masks in public areas was removed by order of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday.

As of today (June 24), people are no longer required to wear a face mask outdoors, except for in situations where distancing is not possible.