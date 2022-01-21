|
PHUKET XTRA - January 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Bangkok transit flights to Phuket start Feb. 1 |:| Cops issue face mask warnings on Bangla Rd. |:| Woman, 21, found drowned in Chalong |:| Phuket COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 21 January 2022, 07:38PM
