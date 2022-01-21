BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face mask warnings, Bangkok transit flights, Crocodile swims to Surin Beach? || January 21

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Face mask warnings, Bangkok transit flights, Crocodile swims to Surin Beach? || January 21

PHUKET XTRA - January 21 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Bangkok transit flights to Phuket start Feb. 1 |:| Cops issue face mask warnings on Bangla Rd. |:| Woman, 21, found drowned in Chalong |:| Phuket COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 21 January 2022, 07:38PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Crocodile sighted off Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach
Phuket police search for COVID-positive Estonian tourist, believed fled to Samui
Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins
Property transfer, mortgage fees cut to 0.01%
Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm
Bangkok transit flights to Phuket start Feb 1
Phuket marks 377 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PM rules out early election
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go to return Feb. 1! Drinking hours extended, 2 more Sandbox destinations || January 20
Patong Police to crack down on face masks
Police suspect glue sniffing in death of man found washed up on Phuket beach
Officials defend new road in Rawai
Test & Go for overseas arrivals to be restored, fine-tuned
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 years over 2002 Bali bombings
Woman, 21, found drowned in Chalong

 

Phuket community
Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists

Start fining the management of establishments that are allowing patrons to ignore the rules. Third s...(Read More)

Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

Enforce it the GROCERY STORES, please. If we see people without masks, what are we to do ? Arrange...(Read More)

Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

Very mis-leading scare-mongering headline, In the story itself it clearly states locals and tourist...(Read More)

Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

Why don't they patrol the shopping malls and stores. Bangla Road is too easy and advanced warni...(Read More)

Patong Police to crack down on face masks

What about Fitness centers. People come with a mask on, take it off in the changing room and are abs...(Read More)

Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists

WHO and in this order says. Get vaccinated, keep your distance from others and wear a mask. 2 years ...(Read More)

Test & Go for overseas arrivals to be restored, fine-tuned

Who would have thought that Kurt wouldn't approve? Wonders never cease!!...(Read More)

Test & Go for overseas arrivals to be restored, fine-tuned

Of course it won’t work Kurt, expect a rapid U-turn in the coming weeks when they realize few tour...(Read More)

Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

Of course its for show, that's the entire point!! Why patrol at all? ...(Read More)

Phuket face mask campaign targeting tourists begins

Most people in Bangla Road are sitting down having a beer - wider patrols necessary including the be...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 