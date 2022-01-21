BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Bangkok transit flights to Phuket start Feb 1

PHUKET: Bangkok Airways will start operating two special sealed-route flights from Bangkok to Phuket per day for tourists arriving under the Phuket Sandbox scheme from Feb 1.

By The Phuket News

Friday 21 January 2022, 10:00AM

The flights from Bangkok to Phuket will be operated by an ATR72-600 aircraft.. Photo: Bangkok Airways

The transit flight notice issued by the CAAT. (Click to enlarge.)

The first flight, PG5275, departs from Suvarnabhumi Airport at midday and arrives at Phuket International Airport at 2:05pm.

The second flight, PG5279 departs from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 5:10pm and lands in Phuket at 7:15pm. 

“Passengers on the flights are required to follow guidelines issued by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which requires that each passenger entering the kingdom of Thailand must possess the complete set of the relevant documents,” said a release from the airline announcing the flights.

The documents required include a Certificate of Entry (COE), medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected (done by RT-PCR technique and issued no more than 72 hours before traveling), vaccine certificate or proof of vaccination, travel health insurance (worldwide or including Thailand) covering health care and treatment expenses for COVID-19 disease (or any other guarantee valid throughout their stay in the Kingdom) with a coverage of no less than US$50,000, said the announcement.

Additionally, all passengers must undergo required COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR method) during their stay in Thailand, the announcement added.\

Bangkok Airways remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The move to launch the new direct “sealed route” flights follows a notice shared by Phuket officials on Jan 10 confirming that tourists travelling to Phuket were not permitted to transit in Bangkok to Phuket ‒ but were permitted to transit in Bangkok on flights to Samui, a service exclusively provided by Bangkok Airways.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has yet to publicly announce that the Bangkok-transit flights to Phuket have been approved, but an Airports of Thailand representative at Phuket airport (AoT Phuket) confirmed to The Phuket News that the CAAT has approved the special flights.

The AoT Phuket representative said he had no other information other than that they had been approved.

Asked whether any other airlines had applied or been approved to operate sealed route transit flights from Bangkok to Phuket, he said: “It is Bangkok Airways.”

The CAAT also confirmed directly with The Phuket News that the Bangkok Airways flights had been approved, but provided no further information as to whether any other airlines will be operating similar sealed route flights from Bangkok to Phuket.

The CAAT responded by providing a link to a notice explaining the requirements for passengers arriving on transit flights to Sandbox areas (see here), but did not confirm when the requirements came into effect. 

Of note: the notice marked the following procedures (verbatim):

Transit Flight same Plane

Passengers shall undergo health screening and document check, immigration and custom procedures at the destination airport or SANDBOX airports

Transfer Flight

Passengers shall undergo health screening and document check, immigration procedures at the first airport of entry before continuing their travel to the SANDBOX province in this case, customs clearance will be processed at the destination airport.

