Sandbox tourists may not transit in Bangkok to Phuket, but can to Samui

PHUKET: Sandbox tourists travelling to Phuket, including those coming to stay in Phang Nga and Krabi, are not allowed to transit through Bangkok, an official announcement issued by the Royal Thai Embassy in ​​Berlin has revealed.

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 January 2022, 03:11PM

The announcement, titled “Measures for entering Thailand for Thais and foreigners wishing to travel to Thailand”, was marked as accurate as of Jan 8 and posted online by the Phuket Info Center, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, yesterday (Jan 9).

All travelers entering Thailand must register through the Thailand Pass system (http://tb.consular.go.th) at least seven days before travelling. Successful registrations will receive a QR Code via electronic mail for use in travel, said the notice.

Those who have registered through the Thailand Pass system before Dec 22 and been issued a QR code, or have been approved and are still waiting for their QR code, can use the QR code to travel to Thailand according to selected projects according to the original date and time that has been approved, the notice confirmed.

The approved entry still applies to those who have already been approved under the Test & Go scheme, the notice confirmed.

On the day of travel, travelers must show their RT-PCR test results issued no later than 72 hours prior to travel. Exempted from having to present PCR test results are children under 6 years old traveling with parents and people who have recovered from infection not less than 14 days but not more than three months before travelling. Documents confirming recovery can be used if the RT-PCR test results are positive.

Upon arrival in Thailand, arrivals must undergo a second COVID-19 test by RT-PCR method at a place designated by the government free of charge. Travellers can enquire about the location and process of the second infection test from the first hotel, the notice explained.

With the Test & Go entry scheme now suspended until further notice, those still wanting to travel to Thailand may do so under the following entry schemes:

ALTERNATIVE QUARANTINE (AQ)

AQ entry arrivals must have been fully vaccinated in accordance with the criteria prescribed by the vaccine manufacturer at least 14 days prior to travel.

A minimum of seven nights in an AQ Hotel quarantine must be reserved and paid in full, or at least B15,000 deposit paid. Proof of reservation must include 2 RT-PCR checks and airport pickup.

People who have not been vaccinated or who have not been vaccinated but do not meet the guidelines set by the vaccine manufacturer at least 14 days before departure must book a reservation to quarantine in an AQ hotel for a minimum of 10 nights. The booking must be prepaid in full, or a deposit of not less than B15,000 baht must be paid. Proof of hotel reservation must include the cost of 2 RT-PCR checks.

Those arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok must select an AQ Hotel in Bangkok or the immediate surrounding area, or Chon Buri, Prachinburi or Nakhon Nayok.

Those arriving at Phuket Airport can choose an AQ Hotel only in Phuket and Phang Nga.

Travelers can reserve AQ hotel rooms by contacting the hotel directly. The notice provided the following web addresses to help travellers in making their selection:

www.agoda.com/quarantineth

https://asq.locanation.com

https://asq.ascendtravel.com

https://asqthailand.com

https://entrythailand.go.th

Foreigners entering Thailand must have health insurance covering treatment in Thailand of not less than US$50,000. This requirement does not apply to Thai nationals.

SANDBOX

Sandbox entry is only for those who have been fully vaccinated in accordance with the criteria prescribed by the vaccine manufacturer at least 14 days prior to travel. Travelers under 18 years of age who have not been fully vaccinated and traveling with parents can travel under the Sandbox scheme under the same conditions as parents, the notice said.

PHUKET SANDBOX

For travellers entering Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, the notice said plainly: “Book direct flights from outside Thailand to Phuket. Unable to transit in Bangkok.”

“Book a room at SHA Extra+ (https://web.thailandsha.com/shaextraplus) in Phuket for at least seven nights with proof of payment of 2 RT-PCR appointments from www.thailandpsas.com,” it added.

“Travelers do not have to detain themselves in hotel rooms [during the seven days]. but must stay only in Phuket until the due date to be able to travel to other provinces,” the notice confirmed.

However, the notice did not mention that all arrivals must remain in their hotel rooms until they received the results of their first swab test taken after landing at Phuket airport.

SAMUI, PHANG NGA AND KRABI

The Sandbox schemes for Surat Thani Province (Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan and Koh Tao), Phang Nga Province and Krabi Province are only for those who have been fully vaccinated in accordance with the criteria prescribed by the vaccine manufacturer at least 14 days prior to the trip).

Thailand Pass registration will open tomorrow (Jan 11) for entry to these Sandbox areas.

“Book direct flights from outside Thailand to Phuket and continue to travel to the Phang Nga or Krabi by car,” the notice said.

“Those traveling to Surat Thani are able to stop and change planes (transfer) in Bangkok, and connect to domestic flights PG5125/ PG5151 or PG5171 only, by having single tickets for Europe - Bangkok - Samui with a single booking issued by the airline only,” the notice confirmed.

Travellers entering Thailand under these Sandbox entry schemes must book a hotel room at a SHA Extra+ accommodation (https://web.thailandsha.com/shaextraplus) for at least seven nights. The proof of reservation must include 2 RT-PCR checks and airport pick-up.

Travelers do not have to detain themselves in the hotel room for the seven days, but must remain in the specified Sandbox area until the due date to be able to travel to other areas and provinces.

On the day of travel, travelers must show their RT-PCR test results issued no later than 72 hours prior to travel. Exempted from having to present PCR test results are children under 6 years old traveling with parents and people who have recovered from infection not less than 14 days but not more than three months before travelling. Documents confirming recovery can be used if the RT-PCR test results are positive, the notice repeated.

Foreigners entering Thailand under these entry schemes must have a health insurance covering treatment in Thailand of not less than US$50,000. This requirement does not apply to Thai nationals,the notice also repeated.