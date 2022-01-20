Woman, 21, found drowned in Chalong

PHUKET: The body of a 21-year-old woman was recovered from a pond at Land & Houses Park housing estate in Chalong yesterday evening (Jan 19).

deathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 20 January 2022, 09:24AM

A search of the pond by dinghy had failed to find the woman’s body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rescue took about an hour to locate the woman’s body. Photo: Eakkapop thongtub

Lt Col Somkiat Sarasit of the Chalong Police was notified of the incident at 5:30pm.

A woman had fallen into the water and drowned, police were told.

Police and rescue workers from Chalong Municipality and an EMS Advance Unit of Chalong Hospital all rushed to the scene, but were unable to locate the woman, Lt Col Somkiat said.

Local residents had already used a rubber dinghy to search the waters, to no avail, he said.

Divers from the Kusoldharm Foundation were called into to search the waters, which were several metres deep, Lt Col Somkiat added.

After about an hour of searching the divers had located the woman’s body and brought it to shore.

The woman was described as “luk kreung” (half-Thai, half-foreign) and staying at the Land & Houses Park housing estate.

The woman’s body was sent for medical examination while police continue their investigation into the woman’s death, Lt Col Somkiat added.