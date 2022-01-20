BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Woman, 21, found drowned in Chalong

Woman, 21, found drowned in Chalong

PHUKET: The body of a 21-year-old woman was recovered from a pond at Land & Houses Park housing estate in Chalong yesterday evening (Jan 19).

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 20 January 2022, 09:24AM

The rescue took about an hour to locate the woman’s body. Photo: Eakkapop thongtub

The rescue took about an hour to locate the woman’s body. Photo: Eakkapop thongtub

Police at the scene yesterday evening. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene yesterday evening. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A search of the pond by dinghy had failed to find the woman’s body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A search of the pond by dinghy had failed to find the woman’s body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Col Somkiat Sarasit of the Chalong Police was notified of the incident at 5:30pm.

A woman had fallen into the water and drowned, police were told.

Police and rescue workers from Chalong Municipality and an EMS Advance Unit of Chalong Hospital all rushed to the scene, but were unable to locate the woman, Lt Col Somkiat said.

Local residents had already used a rubber dinghy to search the waters, to no avail, he said.

QSI International School Phuket

Divers from the Kusoldharm Foundation were called into to search the waters, which were several metres deep, Lt Col Somkiat added.

After about an hour of searching the divers had located the woman’s body and brought it to shore.

The woman was described as “luk kreung” (half-Thai, half-foreign) and staying at the Land & Houses Park housing estate.

The woman’s body was sent for medical examination while police continue their investigation into the woman’s death, Lt Col Somkiat added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 20 January 2022 - 13:28:50 

I learned swimming when I was 6 years old while being in elementary school. Weekly    2 swimming lesson hours.(part of school sport hours) By schoolbus to indoor pool. In about 2 months you got your swimming diploma. A relieve for parents. In Thailand it could be also a part of elementary school education. It contribute to health as well. Why not?

bigasail | 20 January 2022 - 12:13:56 

The most Thais have more important things to do than learn to swim,like to make a living.
Horst

maverick | 20 January 2022 - 10:04:32 

JohnC@ indicative of a developing country much of Africa has the same challenges with the notable exception of South Africa, tragedies still occur there though - the other issue in Thailand is it is not law for swimming pools to be fenced or covered - many infant tragedies amongst farang community as well

JohnC | 20 January 2022 - 09:30:52 

Standard practice in most western countries is that ALL children are taught how to swim during their schooling. One of the saddest things in this country is that most locals can't swim to save themselves. A country with a large coastline and major waterways. It is such an easy thing to learn and the benefits speak for themselves.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Police to crack down on face masks
Police suspect glue sniffing in death of man found washed up on Phuket beach
Officials defend new road in Rawai
Test & Go for overseas arrivals to be restored, fine-tuned
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 years over 2002 Bali bombings
Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists
Phuket marks 391 new COVID cases, two new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Billions approved for Patong Tunnel project || January 19
Phuket officials reveal booster jab strategy
Power outage to affect Srisoonthorn Rd, again
Phuket cheap essentials markets launched, call for reports on price gouging
Indonesia passes law paving way for capital’s move to Borneo
Cabinet approves B14.67bn to build Patong Tunnel
Gov’t introduces financial security packages for freelancers
B1.48bn approved for relief measures

 

Phuket community
Phuket internet connections straining under work from home

@Kurt At least the internet provided for you is good enough for your daily rants. So don't wo...(Read More)

Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists

Usually you don't see anyone without a mask in stores in Rawai/Chalong area. Seems like more of ...(Read More)

Officials defend new road in Rawai

Not sure what all the fuzz is about ,if the land is privately owned. Of course the clowns commenting...(Read More)

Officials defend new road in Rawai

What's totally amazing, besides it looking totally illegal, is that the road is in a perfect str...(Read More)

Patong Police to crack down on face masks

Governors meeting with Consuls was on 7th! Just today, on 20th, Phuket Officialdom themselve start ...(Read More)

Officials defend new road in Rawai

Officials of Public Works Rawai and Phuket Land Office, specially Land office Chief, playing stupid ...(Read More)

Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists

Sweetie is there anything you don't hate? men, kids, russians- any more for the list? Maybe pick...(Read More)

Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists

Utter rubbish ..just hot air and nothing will be done as usual .. the police will be looking the opp...(Read More)

Officials defend new road in Rawai

Well well no government agencies will or can talk about this road, very suspicious stuff....(Read More)

Phuket internet connections straining under work from home

@KataDan, you can be right about plenty of overland and undersea cables. That is not the point. What...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 