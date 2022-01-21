BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM rules out early election

PM rules out early election

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Thursday (Jan 20) he has no plan to reshuffle the Cabinet or call snap elections following the ouster of renegade MPs from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

politics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 21 January 2022, 08:33AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha holds a media briefing after a meeting of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration at Government House on Thursday. Photo: Government House

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha holds a media briefing after a meeting of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration at Government House on Thursday. Photo: Government House

The premier also distanced himself from the party’s decision on Wednesday night to expel secretary-general Thamanat Prompow and 20 other MPs loyal to him for causing division in the party, reports the Bangkok Post.

Gen Prayut said the expulsion was an internal PPRP affair, adding he believed the party was trying to restore a sense of normalcy as much as possible.

“I’m not saying who is good or bad. Let their actions speak for themselves. The people will decide at the next election. I insist that I have no intention to change the Cabinet line-up or dissolve the House. The law [on the new election system] isn’t ready. Don’t mix them up,” he said.

When asked if Deputy Prime Minister and PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon had any message, he said: “Love and best wishes and mutual respect.”

The ouster of Capt Thamanat and 20 others MPs, who have 30 days to find a new party or lose their MP status, came months after Capt Thamanat was sacked from the Cabinet for engineering a plot to unseat Gen Prayut in last year’s no-confidence debate. Capt Thamanat’s move upset party members and has left an open sore in the ruling party ever since.

EPL predictions

Meanwhile, eight small coalition parties are considering forming an alliance with Capt Thamanat’s faction, media reports say. Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkolkit Suksintharanon is among those expected to join.

Suratin Picharn, list MP and leader of the small coalition New Democracy Party (NDP), said some small parties are discussing the possibility of joining hands with Capt Thamanat, but no decision had been made. “Things should become clear next week. I have to wait for him to get a new party first,” he said.

Khathathep Techadechruangkul, list MP and leader of the small coalition Puea Chart Thai Party, denied reports that his party would join Capt Thamanat’s group, saying five parties are sticking with the coalition and will continue to support Gen Prayut.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam admitted the government faces uncertainty but said dissolving the House and calling a snap election is not a solution. Without Capt Thamanat’s group, the coalition government is left with a slim majority of 254 votes and this could pose a challenge when key legislation including the budget bill are up for deliberation.

PPRP deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan said on Thursday Capt Thamanat’s group called for party restructuring that was found to be unacceptable by the party executive committee. The committee felt their position would affect the party’s unity and stability and decided to expel them.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 21 January 2022 - 09:14:11 

Strange that the usual loud mouths have nothing to say about this article.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm
Bangkok transit flights to Phuket start Feb 1
Phuket marks 377 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go to return Feb. 1! Drinking hours extended, 2 more Sandbox destinations || January 20
Patong Police to crack down on face masks
Police suspect glue sniffing in death of man found washed up on Phuket beach
Officials defend new road in Rawai
Test & Go for overseas arrivals to be restored, fine-tuned
Indonesian militant jailed for 15 years over 2002 Bali bombings
Woman, 21, found drowned in Chalong
Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists
Phuket marks 391 new COVID cases, two new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Billions approved for Patong Tunnel project || January 19
Phuket officials reveal booster jab strategy
Power outage to affect Srisoonthorn Rd, again

 

Phuket community
Test & Go for overseas arrivals to be restored, fine-tuned

If the 'new' Test & Go program requires staying in SHA hotel until after 2nd PCR test on...(Read More)

Test & Go for overseas arrivals to be restored, fine-tuned

Last year 'Test & Go' included 1 PCR test and 1 night SHA hotel. There was that time als...(Read More)

Phuket vows tough action on unmasked tourists

Cherng-Telay and Bang-Tao Beach are a huge draw for families, and children spread contagions like ...(Read More)

Suu Kyi hit with five new charges

@PV No mention of 'rebels' in the article. No mention of 'serving soldiers' either....(Read More)

PM rules out early election

Strange that the usual loud mouths have nothing to say about this article....(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Billions approved for Patong Tunnel project || January 19

This disgusting waste of resources has been pushed by the greedy and corrupt for at least 20 years n...(Read More)

Police suspect glue sniffing in death of man found washed up on Phuket beach

Sad. I thought sniffing glue was only something that dumb young men did. By the age of 40 they are m...(Read More)

Patong Police to crack down on face masks

So pretty much nothing will be done, as usual. Soi Bangla Patong is NOT the only place police should...(Read More)

Officials defend new road in Rawai

I'd hazard a guess that the private owner is one of those rich well connected 'businessmen t...(Read More)

Patong Police to crack down on face masks

so yesterday is gone and the new as been throw away now, so let see if today the police will do anyt...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
PaintFX
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery

 