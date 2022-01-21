BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 377 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 377 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 377 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 20), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 29,043.

By The Phuket News

Friday 21 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 20, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 12:44am.

The report marked 90 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 20 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 148.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far five deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 377 new local infections reported brings the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,708, as follows:

  • Jan 14 - 420 new cases
  • Jan 15 - 400 new cases
  • Jan 16 - 389 new cases
  • Jan 17 - 348 new cases
  • Jan 18 - 383 new cases
  • Jan 19 - 391 new cases
  • Jan 20 - 377 new cases

The new report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 46 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 2,154 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 885 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the report, 3,888 people were under medical care or supervision, 134 fewer than the 4,022 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 25,155 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 621 more than the 24,534 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 71 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 415 to 461.

According to the report for Jan 20, there are four ‘Red’ patients (-1), 480 ‘Yellow’ patients (+66) and 131 ‘Green’ patients (+8) in care.

A further 801 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-68), and 461 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+46), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report also marked that of 3,194 hospital beds in total available (+37), 1,877 were occupied (+51).

