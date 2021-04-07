BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Eight Phuket Covid cases confirmed || April 7

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Eight Phuket Covid cases confirmed || April 7

PHUKET XTRA - April 7 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket 8 confirmed Covid cases in Phuket |:| Man shot by drunk, off-duty cop left paralysed |:| Body found offshore |:| Monk rescued out of the cave |:| Cabinet minister go into quarantine |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 7 April 2021, 06:02PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Eight new COVID infections confirmed in Phuket
Water supply outage to hit south of Phuket
Cabinet ministers, MPs enter COVID quarantine
Body found offshore from Phuket restaurant
Bangkok entertainment worker confirmed COVID positive in Phuket
Rich world’s ‘near-monopoly’ on COVID vaccines condemned
‘Unemployed’ elephants begin 500km walk home
Phuket man shot by drunk off-duty police officer left paralysed
Government hands over anti-trafficking report to US
COVID returns to Chiang Mai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket mass vaccination underway as more Covid doses arrive! || April 6
COVID concerns raised over Phuket beach party guest
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
No quarantine for people visiting home provinces for Songkran
Suvarnabhumi airport staff get COVID shots

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s second delivery of 50,000 vaccine doses arrives

I got the first jab of Astrazeneca last week in Nigeria and the information sheet from the pharmaceu...(Read More)

Phuket man shot by drunk off-duty police officer left paralysed

30K Baht compensation. What an insult...(Read More)

Bangkok entertainment worker confirmed COVID positive in Phuket

We all know what "...woman who worked at an entertainment venue..." really means. So, now ...(Read More)

No quarantine for people visiting home provinces for Songkran

The precautions the province of Buriram is taking should be the gold standard for all province durin...(Read More)

Phuket’s second delivery of 50,000 vaccine doses arrives

I am a foreigner living in Phuket, and feel deeply offended by the fact Thai nationals can go and ge...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket mass vaccination underway as more Covid doses arrive! || April 6

If measures such as lock downs and masks worked to contain the virus, then one can hardly use a lo...(Read More)

Phuket man shot by drunk off-duty police officer left paralysed

Yup, the chief of Patong police must be real busy right now, what with all the no people there and n...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket mass vaccination underway as more Covid doses arrive! || April 6

Take it from an American who reads at a high level and from many sources, AIDS is an entirely differ...(Read More)

Phuket man shot by drunk off-duty police officer left paralysed

I have learned from experience with police both in USA and Thailand, start at the top..Gotta go to B...(Read More)

Bangkok entertainment worker confirmed COVID positive in Phuket

She tested positive on April 3rd, read in the newspaper on the 7th! ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 