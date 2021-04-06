COVID concerns raised over Phuket beach party guest

PHUKET: A beach party organiser has issued a notice urging all guests at three parties held in Phuket last weekend to monitor their condition now that it has been confirmed that one guest who attended all three parties in Phuket has now been confirmed as positive for COVID-19.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 April 2021, 06:07PM

A copy of the Event Safety Update issued today (Apr 6).

Before travelling to Phuket, the guest had previously visited one of the bars in Bangkok involved in the outbreak cluster there, and suspects that is where the guest was infected.

The party organiser, Kolour Beachside, has yet to post any notice on its website. However, a letter sent to attendees to the parties was provided to The Phuket News.

The letter in full reads as follows:

Dear Kolour guests,

Thank you for joining us last weekend in Phuket at Kolour beachside Pre-Party at Shelter Apr 2nd, Kolour Beachside Main Event at Cafe Del Mar Phuket Apr 3rd and Kolour Beachside After Party at Shelter and Illuzion Apr 3rd.

We have received inquiries from our guests ever since the news was announced about a new wave that occurred in the Bangkok nightlife area.

We have been notified directly from one attendee that they tested positive for COVID 19 on April 6th. The guest visited all 3 Kolour events in the past weekend. The guest also informed us that they attended one of the Bangkok clubs that has reports of a cluster before they arrived at our events and supects this is the origin.

In light of this, we suggest all guests monitor their condition and if in doubt always put safety first by considering self quarantine. We are working with the appropriate authorities and will provide updates on a regular basis.

Please be aware of false rumours circulating around this situation and that we will only share verified information from sources on our channels. Please follow to stay updated.

If you have any concerns or if you have any information that might be important around this, please email us directly at: safety@wearekolour.com

Best,

Kolour team

Kolour Baechside already has a COVID-19 safety policy in place, which reads, “Kolour follows all protocols for COVID-19 safety set out by the government. In the case of an event postponement, all event tickets will automatically be transferred to the new event date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled event, event tickets will be refunded in full minus the ticket service fees. Flights purchased via the AirAsia special offer will be transferable to the new event date free of charge.”