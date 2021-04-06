BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

COVID concerns raised over Phuket beach party guest

COVID concerns raised over Phuket beach party guest

PHUKET: A beach party organiser has issued a notice urging all guests at three parties held in Phuket last weekend to monitor their condition now that it has been confirmed that one guest who attended all three parties in Phuket has now been confirmed as positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 April 2021, 06:07PM

A copy of the Event Safety Update issued today (Apr 6).

A copy of the Event Safety Update issued today (Apr 6).

Before travelling to Phuket, the guest had previously visited one of the bars in Bangkok involved in the outbreak cluster there, and suspects that is where the guest was infected. 

The party organiser, Kolour Beachside, has yet to post any notice on its website. However, a letter sent to attendees to the parties was provided to The Phuket News.

The letter in full reads as follows:

Dear Kolour guests,

Thank you for joining us last weekend in Phuket at Kolour beachside Pre-Party at Shelter Apr 2nd, Kolour Beachside Main Event at Cafe Del Mar Phuket Apr 3rd and Kolour Beachside After Party at Shelter and Illuzion Apr 3rd.

We have received inquiries from our guests ever since the news was announced about a new wave that occurred in the Bangkok nightlife area.

We have been notified directly from one attendee that they tested positive for COVID 19 on April 6th. The guest visited all 3 Kolour events in the past weekend. The guest also informed us that they attended one of the Bangkok clubs that has reports of a cluster before they arrived at our events and supects this is the origin.

Dan About Thailand

In light of this, we suggest all guests monitor their condition and if in doubt always put safety first by considering self quarantine. We are working with the appropriate authorities and will provide updates on a regular basis.

Please be aware of false rumours circulating around this situation and that we will only share verified information from sources on our channels. Please follow to stay updated.

If you have any concerns or if you have any information that might be important around this, please email us directly at: safety@wearekolour.com 

Best,

Kolour team

Kolour Baechside already has a COVID-19 safety policy in place, which reads, “Kolour follows all protocols for COVID-19 safety set out by the government. In the case of an event postponement, all event tickets will automatically be transferred to the new event date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled event, event tickets will be refunded in full minus the ticket service fees. Flights purchased via the AirAsia special offer will be transferable to the new event date free of charge.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket mass vaccination underway as more Covid doses arrive! || April 6
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
No quarantine for people visiting home provinces for Songkran
Suvarnabhumi airport staff get COVID shots
Phuket’s second delivery of 50,000 vaccine doses arrives
Army delivers donated aid to fleeing Karen
Bars in three Bangkok districts shut
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangkok nightlife venues investigated over possible Covid cluster || April 5
UK to announce new international travel rules
Mains water supply outage to affect parts of Kathu
Phuket inmates in quarantine in Surat Thani following cluster outbreak
Phuket veterans’ association calls for help to support Myanmar refugees
Jatuporn calls for unity in seeking Prayut’s removal
Man found hanged at Chalong home
Prison visits halted nationwide after COVID cluster found

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s second delivery of 50,000 vaccine doses arrives

Good job, positive progress despite the whiners on this forum keep it up will protect us all - the a...(Read More)

Suvarnabhumi airport staff get COVID shots

30,000 staff at Phuket Airport? Wow, many 'friend' jobs. Brussels Airport handles 500 daily ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

If anyone believes foreigners are going to get free vaccinations before every single Thai in the cou...(Read More)

Phuket’s second delivery of 50,000 vaccine doses arrives

The required 70% are impossible! Under 18 will not be vaccinated, over 65 from June with Astrazeneca...(Read More)

Phuket’s second delivery of 50,000 vaccine doses arrives

And April6- 7 and 8 they give Sinovac COVID-19 “vaccine“ to every one some working in hotel in K...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

@maverick To answer your question, yes, I have tried. Numerous times. Both with BHP, Siriroj and eve...(Read More)

TAT announces full list of requirements for international arrivals under reduced quarantine

Is TAT now, besides a tourist promoting organization also a Governmental Health Department? Which Mi...(Read More)

Bars in three Bangkok districts shut

Seems it's time to have BKK 'locals' tested before they can take off with a domestic fl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Sorry, question was not for Mr Shred, but for Mr Maverick....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

@ Shred. Fantastic! It will be a great help if you just mention which private hospital we can go, wh...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket

 