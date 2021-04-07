Body found offshore from Phuket restaurant

PHUKET: Police are hoping to identify the body of a man found stuck on a sandbar some 100 metres offshore from a restaurant in Rassada yesterday (Apr 6).

deathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 7 April 2021, 12:17PM

Kusoldharm rescue workers bring the body back to shore at Saphan Hin yesterday (Apr 6). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Wiphawan Wattanangenthanong, Deputy Chief of Investigation at the Phuket City Police, was informed of the body at 10:30am She was given coordinates of where to find the body, about 100m in front of Kon Tai 2 restaurant in Rassada. Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to provide assistance. A team of five rescue workers arrived with a dingy and recovered the body, bringing it back to shore at Saphan Hin. Doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital estimated that the man, believed to be Thai, was about 30-50 years old. However, it was difficult to determine more details due to the condition of the body, Capt Wiphawan reported. Further medical examinations are underway in the hope of confirming the man’s identity, she added.