Bangkok entertainment worker confirmed COVID positive in Phuket

PHUKET: A 29-year-old woman who worked at an entertainment venue in Bangkok that now has confirmed cases of COVID infections has traveled to Phuket and has since been confirmed by a private hospital on the island as infected with COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By Kiattikul Chumanee

Wednesday 7 April 2021, 11:37AM

Image: Phuket Anti-COVID19 / Facebook

The news came this morning (Apr 7) through a timeline of the woman’s movements posted on  the Ministry of Interior Phuket office’s official COIVD-19 information Facebook page, ‘Phuket Anti-COVID19’.

The timeline was marked as issued by the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO), but the PPHO itself has yet to directly release to the public any details about the case.

The notice was dated as issued on Apr 5 (Monday).

Likewise, the official channels for the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket), which has issued all important notices from the Governor’s Office, the PPHO and the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee since the outbreak began, have yet to report the infection.

The notice this morning marked that the woman worked at an entertainment venue in Thonglor, Bangkok, on Mar 25.

On Apr 1, a customer ‒ or customers ‒ had reported to the entertainment venue that they had been confirmed as infected.

On Apr 2, the woman took a shuttle van to Don Mueang International Airport and boarded a 1:15pm flight to Phuket. At that time she had already started to develop a headache.

Art-Tec Design

The woman arrived in Phuket at 2:40pm and at 3:30pm took a taxi to a hotel in Rawai, where she had a meal with her boyfriend, Family members of a friend of her boyfriend joined them.

At 7pm that night, the woman learned that two of her work colleagues had been confirmed as infected with COVID-19. By that time the woman had started to develop a cough.

At 8pm, the woman went to stay at another hotel in Rawai, said the notice.

At 8am the next day (Apr 3), the woman had a fever, dry cough and a runny nose.

She went to private hospital on the island, where a test confirmed that she was positive for COVID-19.

Calls by The Phuket News this morning to the PPHO Hotline 094-5938876, as marked on the notice, to the PPHO main office number all went unaswered.

Foot | 07 April 2021 - 13:42:16 

We all know what "...woman who worked at an entertainment venue..." really means. So, now working in Rawai, she's infected any customers, her boyfriend, and his family and yet no details are provided as to where she worked.  C'mon, you can't keep these things a secret and stop the pandemic.

Heinz | 07 April 2021 - 11:55:11 

She tested positive on April 3rd, read in the newspaper on the 7th!

 

