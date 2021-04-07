BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Cabinet ministers, MPs enter COVID quarantine

THAILAND: Several cabinet ministers and all Bhumjaithai Party MPs have begun 14-day quarantine after being in close contact with new COVID-19 cases.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Safety
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 7 April 2021, 12:24PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, seated centre, with new cabinet ministers at Government House in Bangkok on March 29. Photo: Chanat Katanyu.

Natreeya Taweewong, adviser to the prime minister, said today (Apr 7) that the ministers who took the leave were Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, his deputy Mananya Thaiset, Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong and her deputies Khunying Kalaya Sophonpanich and Kanokwan Vilawan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was working from home. He and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit attended the cabinet meeting today via video conference.

Present at Government House for the cabinet meeting were Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn and Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai.

Gen Prayut said before the meeting that he had another COVID-19 test and it returned negative. He also said the cabinet turned to video conferences and had cancelled the planned ceremonial bathing of Buddha images at Government House today.

Gen Prayut said the government would impose new disease control measures for the Songkran festival next week.

Meanwhile, Supachai Jaismut, registrar of the coalition Bhumjaithai Party, said Transport Minister Saksayam, the secretary-general, attended a party anniversary event yesterday, so Bhumjaithai MPs would also enter 14-day self-quarantine, during which time they would be absent from parliamentary sessions.

Mr Supachai said an official at the transport minister’s office had COVID-19. Bhumjaithai has 61 MPs.

Mr Anutin said today that Mr Saksayam had a high fever and was admitted to a hospital in Buri Ram province pending another COVID-19 test.

