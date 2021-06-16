The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: COVID coverage required for retirement visa holders? B100k for paralysed noodle vendor |:| June 16

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: COVID coverage required for retirement visa holders? B100k for paralysed noodle vendor |:| June 16

PHUKET XTRA - June 16 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Long-stay ’O-A visa’ holders will need COVID coverage |:| B100k donations to paralysed noodle vendor |:| Phuket airport rehearsal for July 1 |:| Some Phuket COVID deaths revealed Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 16 June 2021, 08:39PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket COVID deaths include German national, woman with ALS
Electricity outage to affect Heroines Monument area
Court accepts THAI’s recovery plan
Phuket airport holds tourist arrival rehearsal
Long-stay ’O-A visa’ holders will need virus cover
Men arrested for stealing electrical cables from hotel
Plastic, infectious waste surges due to pandemic
National police chief donates B100k to support shot noodle vendor
PM apologies for vaccine delays
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 200,000 COVID cases! Boss Red Bull case inaction |:| June 15
Chulalongkorn University launches human trials of COVID-19 vaccine
‘At least 10’ may face probe over ‘Boss’ acquittal role
Indonesian fisherman rescued by Phuket fishing boat after nine days adrift
Phuket drug mule arrested with 2kg of ‘ice’, more than 5,000 meth pills
Chinese scientist at centre of virus controversy denies lab leak theory

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport holds tourist arrival rehearsal

RT-PCR test within 72 hours of arriving? Or starting travel? Because travel to Thailand usually l...(Read More)

Phuket airport holds tourist arrival rehearsal

they will be lucky to see that many torists...(Read More)

‘Phuket Must Win’ COVID vaccination registration tailor-made for Phuket

Need Vacination covid 19...(Read More)

PM apologies for vaccine delays

A "Shadow" can not make foot prints!...(Read More)

Long-stay ’O-A visa’ holders will need virus cover

Just another example of how Thailand is trying to get rid of all ex-pats and their ideas....(Read More)

National police chief donates B100k to support shot noodle vendor

Don't know why it took 4 months to do this. But, at least it's a start. Now, the governmen...(Read More)

Plastic, infectious waste surges due to pandemic

Somewhere near Chiang Mai is a woman making bio degradable food containers from rice stalks, also el...(Read More)

Phuket airport holds tourist arrival rehearsal

One other piece of information information visitors should be provided. Any NON-WORKING EXPAT WIL...(Read More)

Long-stay ’O-A visa’ holders will need virus cover

Bangkok Post (who you copied from) have already pulled this article from their site, don't you t...(Read More)

Phuket suffers fourth COVID death in latest outbreak

Skip your statement is false. Chris007, either your name or your post is a joke. "Access to sec...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center

 