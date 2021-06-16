PHUKET XTRA - June 16 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Long-stay ’O-A visa’ holders will need COVID coverage |:| B100k donations to paralysed noodle vendor |:| Phuket airport rehearsal for July 1 |:| Some Phuket COVID deaths revealed Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 16 June 2021, 08:39PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
RT-PCR test within 72 hours of arriving? Or starting travel? Because travel to Thailand usually l...(Read More)
they will be lucky to see that many torists...(Read More)
Need Vacination covid 19...(Read More)
A "Shadow" can not make foot prints!...(Read More)
Just another example of how Thailand is trying to get rid of all ex-pats and their ideas....(Read More)
Don't know why it took 4 months to do this. But, at least it's a start. Now, the governmen...(Read More)
Somewhere near Chiang Mai is a woman making bio degradable food containers from rice stalks, also el...(Read More)
One other piece of information information visitors should be provided. Any NON-WORKING EXPAT WIL...(Read More)
Bangkok Post (who you copied from) have already pulled this article from their site, don't you t...(Read More)
Skip your statement is false. Chris007, either your name or your post is a joke. "Access to sec...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.