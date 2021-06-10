Phuket officials repeat domestic entry requirements for Phuket, in English

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) has issued a notice explaining the current entry requirements for domestic arrivals wanting to enter Phuket, this time in English.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 June 2021, 12:31PM

Image: PR Phuket

The notice explains Phuket Provincial Order no. 2920/2564, which Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew signed and issued on May 28. The order posted in Thai on May 29.

The The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) confirmed the entry requirements for domestic arrivals entering Phuket by plane on May 31.

As noted by the notice now issued by PR Phuket, the entry requirements came into effect on June 1 and will remain in effect until further notice.

The notice reads as follows:

All domestic travellers, with the exception of children under 5 years old, entering through any port of entry on Phuket must have received the full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Royal Thai Government and as recommended by the manufacturer, or received 1 dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. Or those who have recovered from COVID-19 no longer than the past 90 days prior to entering Phuket, or have tested negative for COVID-19 via a RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test no more than 7 days from the date tested.

If the above requirements cannot be met the travellers are required to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days. Where the Disease Control Officer has issued an order to quarantine in the accommodation (Home Quarantine for Phuket residents or Hotel Quarantine for Domestic visitors) the traveller is to be monitored by officers of the Sub-District Center (EOC, Sub-District, municipality, sub-district administrative organization) throughout the period of quarantine.

Those excluded are as per the list below:

Consumer goods transport vehicles for agricultural products, livestock, animal feed Medical transport vehicles for medical materials, medical supplies, medical chemicals Medical ambulance for emergency patients, lifeguards, rescue teams LPG transport vehicles for fuel and other kinds of energy Cash transfer for banks and other financial institutions Persons ordered by government agencies to perform missions that are urgently needed Vehicles transporting essential items for the provision of public services or a type of business that is urgently needed Construction material transport vehicles and publications eg; newspapers, must provide specific time of entry to be checked and approved by the commander of the Phuket checkpoint or responsible delegate. Drivers and persons traveling with cars, boats or other vehicles with qualifications under Article 1 Temporary travelers entering Phuket or transport of necessities that do not stay overnight in the area of Phuket require an essential travel document or a shipping certificate that must be shown to the checkpoint officer when requested. Once the reason to enter Phuket is complete, the driver must leave Phuket as soon as possible.

All domestic arrivals, with the exception of children under 5 years old, must download and install the Mor Chana application on your smartphone and agree to enable location sharing throughout your stay in Phuket.

They must also register their travel to Phuket through the website www.gophuget.com website, and self-monitor for signs of COVID-19 infection according to preventative measures to control potential spread of the virus and avoid traveling to areas where many people are gathering.

Where domestic travellers enter Phuket and stay in a hotel or other accommodation similar to a hotel, the owner or operator of that establishment [must] undertake the following;

(1) Screening for symptoms and taking of the temperature for guests at the reception on check-in

(2) Verify the guests download and installation of the “Mor Chana” application on the guests smartphone and online registration through the website www.gophuget.com of the guests.

(3) Prepare a record of tracking individuals, including doing any kind of business or working, specifying the date, time and place. This report must then be submitted to the Sub-District Response Center (Tambon, Municipality, SAO) where the accommodation or hotel is located in order to monitor [guests] according to disease control measures of the Ministry of Public Health.

In the case of staying in a house; The owner or operator of the establishment or any other place is to prepare COVID-19 individual traveller tracking records and submit reports to sub-district response operations center (EOC, sub-district municipality, sub-district administrative organization) in the residential area according to the report form attached to this order

Hotel operators and operators of any other accommodation similar to a hotel; The owner or supervisor of the house, establishment or any other place must supply the tracking and travel logs of the guests according to the report form attached to this order. Failure to comply may be an offense under Section 49 of the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. which could result in imprisonment or a fine not exceeding B10,000 or both.

The notice also marked a request of cooperation from those who travel to Phuket to comply with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (D – M – H – T – T – A) including:

D – Distancing = keep distance between each other

M – Mask Wearing = Always wear a cloth or hygiene mask.

H – Hand Washing = wash your hands often.

T – Temperature = Have your temperature measured regularly

T – Testing = Test for COVID-19 if unsure

A – Application = Install and scan Thai Chana and Mor Chana applications