CAAT updates requirements for domestic flight passengers to Phuket

CAAT updates requirements for domestic flight passengers to Phuket

PHUKET: The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has updated its requirements for people boarding domestic flights to Phuket so that passengers can now present test results proving the passenger is not infected with COVID-19 issued up to seven days before the passenger boards the plane.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 June 2021, 05:03PM

Image: CAAT

Image: CAAT

Image: CAAT

The revised order was issued by CAAT late yesterday (May 31).

The order came into effect today (June 1). 

As with the previous order, the CAAT maintained that flight passengers travelling to Phuket must be fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 in order to board a flight to Phuket.

However, test results may now be issued up to seven days before the passenger travels, instead of 72 hours.

The CAAT’s latest order also recognises that passengers previously discharged from medical care for COVID-19 must have been discharged at least 90 days before travelling, and not exhibited any signs of infection since, or they will not be allowed to board the plane.

“Passengers must be fully vaccinated with the number of doses required by each vaccine, or one doses of AstraZeneca, or those who are infected and already receive treatment within 90 days, or those who are tested RT-PCR or rapid antigen test within 7 days prior to the journey and had a negative test result,” the order said.

“Airline passengers will be refused travel to Phuket if their vaccination is incomplete or they do not have a test document for COVID-19,” the order warned.

The vaccination and test requirements do not apply to young children.

“Passengers who are unable to present documents to prove will be denied travel by the airline, except children who are younger than five years old,” the CAAT order said.

Of note, with flight passengers being refused boarding if they fail to meet the requirements, flight arrivals do not have the option of serving a 14-day quarantine period, at home or at a hotel, after arriving in the province.

The option to quarantine in Phuket is available to people who arrive in Phuket by road or boat.

Meanwhile, all flight passengers travelling to Phuket, like any other domestic arrivals, must install the Mor Chana app and enable location sharing for the entire duration of their stay on the island.

All flight passengers must also register their travel details through the www.gophuget.com website, the order maintained.

Travellers were advised to self-monitor for signs of infection, to follow all disease control measures in the province and to avoid travelling to locations where people gather in crowds.

“The CCAT kindly advises all passengers to check the notices of the destination province before travelling in order to follow the measures appropriately,” the order concluded.

Paddy | 01 June 2021 - 18:07:58 

So if you get that test 6 days prior to arrival and you catch the Wuhan lab virus in the meantime , you are still allowed to come here. That makes a lot of sense, if you are a potato.

 

