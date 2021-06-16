The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

National police chief donates B100k to support shot noodle vendor

National police chief donates B100k to support shot noodle vendor

PHUKET: National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk has donated B100,000 to the wife of a noodle vendor shot by a drunken off-duty police officer on Bangla Rd and vowed to ensure justice in the case, Phuke police said yesterday.

crimeviolencepolicepatong
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 16 June 2021, 09:51AM

The donation of B100,000 was handed over yesterday (June 15). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The donation of B100,000 was handed over yesterday (June 15). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch said that national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk has ordered to ensure justice in his case. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch said that national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk has ordered to ensure justice in his case. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch said that national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk has ordered to ensure justice in his case. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch said that national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk has ordered to ensure justice in his case. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mrs Kultida helps her husband Mr Aroon at their rented home in Patong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mrs Kultida helps her husband Mr Aroon at their rented home in Patong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Aroon enjoys being with his 6-month-old son. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Aroon enjoys being with his 6-month-old son. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The family’s simple rented home in Patong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The family’s simple rented home in Patong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Aroon’s disused noodle cart. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Aroon’s disused noodle cart. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The noodle vendor, Aroon Thongplab, was shot in the stomach by Cpl Pornthep Channarong of the Phuket Provincial Police just before 6am on Feb 23 while he was walking along the Bangla Rd after collecting a noodle bowl from a customer. 

In less than 24 hours Pornthep was quickly stripped of his rank and discharged from the Royal Thai Police, and now faces charges of attempted murder, carring a firearm in a public area without necessary reason, and firing a weapon in a public area.

His trial is to start on June 28.

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Kitrat Panpetch arrived at the family’s rented home in Patong to hand over the donation yesterday (June 15).

Joining him were Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo and Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilabodi. 

Lt Gen Kitrat told Mr Aroon’s wife, Kulthida Chananan, that he had come to give B100,000 to her family on behalf of national police chief Pol Gen Suwat.

“Do not be worried about the case because the national police chief has ordered to work on this case decisively. Police will not help bad police,” Lt Gen Kitrat said. 

“Which finger is bad, we are ready to cut,” he said.

Before yesterday, the only support Mr Aroon and his stricken family had received from the Royal Thai Police were flowers and B20,000 cash handed over by Region 8 Police the day after the shooting and B10,000 from the Phuket Provincial Police.

A campaign launched last month founded by a Phuket expat to help Mr Aroon raised almost B400,000 in just one week.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Mr Aroon was left paralysed by the bullet, which entered through the stomach and became lodged in his spine. After Mr Aroon woke from a coma, doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital managed to safely remove the bullet, but were unable to help Mr Aroon recover the use of his legs.

After months in recovery, Mr Aroon was only recently discharged from Vachira Hospital to return to stay with his family at their rented house in Patong. 

Ms Kulthida explained that she needs to replan everything for her family’s future because her husband has been left unable to make any income to the family. The young couple, Mr Aroon is 25 years old and his wife is 26, have two children: a 4-year-old daughter and a 6-month-old son.

“Aroon still suffers pain in his lungs from surgery and is unable to move or feel the lower part of his body, from his waist to his toes,” Ms Kulthida said. 

“Luckily, the upper part of his body can move and feel. He can use his hands to hold a spoon and fork to eat normally,” Ms Kulthida said.

“I have to thank every person for helping me in this hard time. My husband is likely to be disabled for his whole life, but I still have a good hope. If he is healthy, in the future he may go through physical therapy, enabling him to walk again,” she said. 

“Aroon can hear everything I say and reply to me by gestures. He can speak, but it tires him. Nodding is yes and shaking his hand is no,” she said. 

“He needed to use an aspirator for three months in the hospital, but now he can breathe by himself,” she added.

“As for progress in the court case, the court has appointed to have a questioning on June 28. Pornthep’s family has never talked with me or offered any help. His mother knows what she should do,” she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 16 June 2021 - 15:34:50 

Don't know why it took 4 months to do this.  But, at least it's a start.  Now, the government needs to commit to giving this family at least B100,000 + all related medical expenses, for the rest of this poor souls life.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: COVID coverage required for retirement visa holders? B100k for paralysed noodle vendor |:| June 16
Phuket COVID deaths include German national, woman with ALS
Electricity outage to affect Heroines Monument area
Court accepts THAI’s recovery plan
Phuket airport holds tourist arrival rehearsal
Long-stay ’O-A visa’ holders will need virus cover
Men arrested for stealing electrical cables from hotel
Plastic, infectious waste surges due to pandemic
PM apologies for vaccine delays
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand surpasses 200,000 COVID cases! Boss Red Bull case inaction |:| June 15
Chulalongkorn University launches human trials of COVID-19 vaccine
‘At least 10’ may face probe over ‘Boss’ acquittal role
Indonesian fisherman rescued by Phuket fishing boat after nine days adrift
Phuket drug mule arrested with 2kg of ‘ice’, more than 5,000 meth pills
Chinese scientist at centre of virus controversy denies lab leak theory

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport holds tourist arrival rehearsal

RT-PCR test within 72 hours of arriving? Or starting travel? Because travel to Thailand usually l...(Read More)

Phuket airport holds tourist arrival rehearsal

they will be lucky to see that many torists...(Read More)

‘Phuket Must Win’ COVID vaccination registration tailor-made for Phuket

Need Vacination covid 19...(Read More)

PM apologies for vaccine delays

A "Shadow" can not make foot prints!...(Read More)

Long-stay ’O-A visa’ holders will need virus cover

Just another example of how Thailand is trying to get rid of all ex-pats and their ideas....(Read More)

National police chief donates B100k to support shot noodle vendor

Don't know why it took 4 months to do this. But, at least it's a start. Now, the governmen...(Read More)

Plastic, infectious waste surges due to pandemic

Somewhere near Chiang Mai is a woman making bio degradable food containers from rice stalks, also el...(Read More)

Phuket airport holds tourist arrival rehearsal

One other piece of information information visitors should be provided. Any NON-WORKING EXPAT WIL...(Read More)

Long-stay ’O-A visa’ holders will need virus cover

Bangkok Post (who you copied from) have already pulled this article from their site, don't you t...(Read More)

Phuket suffers fourth COVID death in latest outbreak

Skip your statement is false. Chris007, either your name or your post is a joke. "Access to sec...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property

 