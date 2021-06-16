Phuket airport holds tourist arrival rehearsal

PHUKET: Staff and officials at Phuket International Airport held a rehearsal yesterday (June 15) as the island prepares for the arrival of international tourists from July 1.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 June 2021, 12:56PM

A rehearsal to prepare for the arrival of international tourists from July 1 was held at Phuket Airport yesterday (June 15). Photo: AoT Phuket

Leading the rehearsal yesterday was Airport Director Thanee Chuangchoo, accompanied by Phuket Airport Deputy Director Kanyarat Suthipatanakit and other Airports of Thailand (AoT) Phuket senior staff.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday explained that similar rehearsals will be held at other main entry points to the island, namely at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai and at the major ports in Phuket used by boats arriving from other provinces, said a report by the Phuket office of the government broadcaster Radio Thailand.

Following the training session yesterday, further practice runs will be held at the airport tomorrow and Saturday (June 17 and 19), with another full rehearsal held next Wednesday (June 23).

Similar rehearsals will be held at Rassada Pier and at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai on June 25, said the report.

In “Stage 2” of the preparations, a full rehearsal will be held on June 29 as the last and final rehearsal before international tourists arrive, the report added.

Under the current requirements for foreign tourists to be allowed to enter Phuket from July 1, they must be vaccinated with a vaccine recognised and approved by Thai health authorities at least 14 days but not more than one year after being vaccinated.

Tourist arrivals must also present certification proving they have tested negative for COVID-19 by RT-PCR test within 72 hours of departure.

Children under 6 years of age are exempt from needing to be vaccinated but must be tested on arrival in the country.

The children must travel only with their parents or guardians who have been vaccinated. In the case the parents or guardians are found to have COVID-19, the children are to be placed in isolation for 14 days, the TAT explained in its release last week.

Every visitor arriving must have a valid visa and be issued a Certificate of Entry from a Thai embassy before arriving.

International travellers must have insurance covering treatment and medical expenses including those related to COVID-19 with a minimum coverage of US$100,000. The insurance must cover the total duration of stay in Thailand.

For tourists arriving under the Sandbox model, it is mandatory to book a ‘SHA Plus’ hotel for the first 14 nights in Phuket. Staying at a friend’s place is not allowed.

The TAT is maintaining a list of the conditions of entry for tourists arriving under the ‘Phuket Tourism Sandbox’ scheme. The list published (see here) is described as a ”living document” and has already undergone several revisions, including over the past two days.

The Sandbox’ policy has already been approved by the Centre for COVID-19 Economic Situation Administration (CESA), chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, but the conditions of entry have yet to be finalised by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, which is to meet today to discuss the policy. The ‘Sandbox’ scheme has also yet to be approved by the Cabinet, which is set to discuss the policy next Tuesday (June 22).

Phuket provincial officials have already announced the requirements for domestic travellers to enter the province several times, most recently in English.

According to the Radio Thailand report, Governor Woonciew yesterday said that forign tourists arriving after July 1 will be allowed to travel elsewhere in the country after spending 14 days in Phuket.

Arrivals will now be tested three times before being allowed to travel outside Phuket: once on arrival, again on Day 7 of their stay and finally on Day 14 of their stay.

All domestic travellers, with the exception of children under 5 years old, entering through any port of entry on Phuket must have received the full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Royal Thai Government and as recommended by the manufacturer, or received 1 dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. Or those who have recovered from COVID-19 no longer than the past 90 days prior to entering Phuket, or have tested negative for COVID-19 via a RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test no more than 7 days from the date tested.

If the above requirements cannot be met the travellers are required to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days. Where the Disease Control Officer has issued an order to quarantine in the accommodation (Home Quarantine for Phuket residents or Hotel Quarantine for Domestic visitors) the traveller is to be monitored by officers of the Sub-District Center (EOC, Sub-District, municipality, sub-district administrative organisation) throughout the period of quarantine.

See the full list of conditions for domestic arrivals to Phuket by road, sea or air here.