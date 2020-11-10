PHUKET XTRA - November 10 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Covid infection in Krabi |:|Shorter quarantine? |:| Water cannons vs protesters |:| Army says no coup |:| Bus system instead of light rail? |:| Sea gypsies given state land |:| Education Ministry’s new rules |:| Patong, Karon suffer week-long water outages Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 10 November 2020, 06:50PM
