BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops threaten charges for protesters! E-bus or light rail? Shorter quarantine? || November 10

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops threaten charges for protesters! E-bus or light rail? Shorter quarantine? || November 10

PHUKET XTRA - November 10 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Covid infection in Krabi |:|Shorter quarantine? |:| Water cannons vs protesters |:| Army says no coup |:| Bus system instead of light rail? |:| Sea gypsies given state land |:| Education Ministry’s new rules |:| Patong, Karon suffer week-long water outages Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 10 November 2020, 06:50PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Quarantine alone ‘not enough’
US justice chief authorises probes into vote fraud claims
Police say female teacher denies kicking boy, 5, in face
One dead, three injured as motorbikes collide in Pa Khlok
PM axes bill on military draft
No chance of coup, says army
‘Milestone’ virus vaccine claims boost hope as global cases soar
Health authority explains new shortened quarantine option
Electricity outages to affect parts of Kamala, Karon
Worldwide COVID cases top 50 million
Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests
DDC releases timeline of Indian COVID patient’s movements
Five injured in Phang Nga tourist speedboat fire
World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris
Biden win forecast to benefit Thailand

 

Phuket community
Quarantine alone ‘not enough’

From what I understand the 'French National' is actually a dual French/Thai national. If thi...(Read More)

Biden win forecast to benefit Thailand

k...actually your comment was not confined to Thailand. And what treaties that Thailand has signed d...(Read More)

No chance of coup, says army

"The lady doth protest too much, methinks" is a line from the play Hamlet by William Shake...(Read More)

Electricity outages to affect parts of Kamala, Karon

Normal for several months that Soi Bell has no electric on Thursdays. They don't usually tell u...(Read More)

PM axes bill on military draft

smaller army- means lesser generals- not going to fly...(Read More)

No chance of coup, says army

[has ruled out any chance of a military coup to end the ongoing crisis, saying political problems mu...(Read More)

PM axes bill on military draft

A great idea PM. No one should ever be forced to join the military even in times of no peace. If gov...(Read More)

PM axes bill on military draft

It's not surprising that General Prayut is against measures that would risk reducing his positio...(Read More)

No chance of coup, says army

A big part of what the protesters want changed is that the government IS the army. How can the army ...(Read More)

Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

"the corona deaths stopped late may" Excellent news Skip ! Should they open all the border...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Kvik Phuket
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
AVC Engineering
K9 Point
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 