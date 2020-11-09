Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Five injured in Phang Nga tourist speedboat fire

Five injured in Phang Nga tourist speedboat fire

PHUKET: Three crewmen injured in a tourist speedboat explosion and fire in Phang Nga yesterday (Nov 8) are now recovering at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

marineSafetyaccidentstourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Monday 9 November 2020, 10:51AM

The tourist speedboat was gutted by the blaze. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The tourist speedboat was gutted by the blaze. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The tourist speedboat was gutted by the blaze. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The tourist speedboat was gutted by the blaze. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The tourist speedboat was gutted by the blaze. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The tourist speedboat was gutted by the blaze. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The tourist speedboat was gutted by the blaze. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

The tourist speedboat was gutted by the blaze. Photo: Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command

« »

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, based on Cape Panwa in Phuket, reported that its officers were informed at about 8:20am that the speedboat ‘Fiona’ had caught ablaze at Tap Lamu Pier in Thai Mueang District, north of Phuket.

Navy personnel on board RTMS Panyi were dispatched to render assistance to the five captain and crew on board and to douse the fire.

One of the crewmen explained that while he was starting the boat to check its readiness for taking tourists to the Moo Koh Similan National Park, there were sparks from the boat engine, leading to an explosion.

No tourists were on the boat at that time, the Navy reported. 

K9 Point

Before Navy assistance arrived, the crew on board moved the speedboat away from other vessels moored in the area to prevent the fire from spreading to other boats, the crewman added.

Three of the boat crew on board suffered serious injuries and were brought to Vachira Phuket Hospital, noted the Navy report.

The other two crewmen on board suffered only minor injuries and were taken to the Khao Lak medical centre.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

DDC releases timeline of Indian COVID patient’s movements
World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris
Biden win forecast to benefit Thailand
Health officials chasing down Phuket connection over Krabi COVID patient
Protesters ‘post’ letters to King after police fire water cannon
Biden urges unity in victory speech after beating Trump
Police out in force at Royal Plaza
Phuket Opinion: Paper thin excuses
Biden wins White House with at least 279 electoral votes, Trump at 214
Transport Minister ponders electric buses for Phuket, instead of light rail
Netherlands man, 38, reported as COVID positive in Phuket
Last candidates enter race for President in Phuket provincial election
Phuket sea gypsies awarded state land to live under new project
Samui Frenchwoman contracted virus ‘via hotel food trays’, says DDC
Thai Travel Agents Association urges quarantine-free tourism

 

Phuket community
Health officials chasing down Phuket connection over Krabi COVID patient

SHWE Lucky guy ! Is this the only problem you have Horst ...(Read More)

Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status

Was there recently, and sad to say I'd have to agree with Galong. Over-built, mis-matched develo...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paper thin excuses

Paper addiction/hunger of Immigration is (in-) famous. My overseas pension funds combined forces, se...(Read More)

Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status

@Galong Total nonsense ! Except for a few places ,who are indeed crowded, Khao Sok is still a large...(Read More)

Phuket sea gypsies awarded state land to live under new project

@Edward Reumann What is your problem ? Providing land for them to settle down on undisputed land ...(Read More)

Transport Minister ponders electric buses for Phuket, instead of light rail

There are on Phuket no ideas/initiatives of replacing old busses and trucks. See all of them that ar...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Paper thin excuses

Why are the ( thai) people who employ foreign people illegal without visa and working permit not arr...(Read More)

Health officials chasing down Phuket connection over Krabi COVID patient

How did a dutch man get into Phuket? The fact he is in ASQ indicates he entered via Phuket airport,...(Read More)

Phuket sea gypsies awarded state land to live under new project

Squaters? How long have you lived in Thailand? These people have been living here for centuries. ...(Read More)

Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status

It has turned into a jungle version of Phi Phi Island! Noisy, often crowded, and seemingly unmanage...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
AVC Engineering
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 