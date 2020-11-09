Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health authority explains new shortened quarantine option

Health authority explains new shortened quarantine option

BANGKOK: Following the Ministry of Public Health last week announcing to propose to the Cabinet a reduction in the number of quarantine days from 14 to 10 for persons arriving from lower risk countries, Dr Sopon Iamsirithaworn, Director of the Division of Communicable Diseases of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), has elaborated on the effectiveness of 14-day and 10-day quarantine, saying they are no different, provided that the isolation and quarantine processes is properly managed.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 9 November 2020, 06:21PM

Dr Sopon Iamsirithaworn, Director of the Division of Communicable Diseases of the Department of Disease Control (DDC). Photo: NNT

Dr Sopon Iamsirithaworn, Director of the Division of Communicable Diseases of the Department of Disease Control (DDC). Photo: NNT

The Ministry of Public Health says more knowledge of COVID-19 has enabled this shortened quarantine, however persons given this shortened quarantine option will continue to be tracked until the 14th day after their arrival, reports state news agency NNT.

Dr Sopon said the new 10-day duration of quarantine was arrived at after consideration of the most common duration of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms at five to seven days, meaning that most people will start showing symptoms about a week after contracting the virus, while most people who test positive to the virus after 10 days are mostly asymptomatic, and carry a lower chance of spreading the virus to other people.

Dr Sopon reassured that the option of a 10-day quarantine will be available only to travelers from lower-risk countries, most of which are in the Asean region. These travelers will still be subject to pre-departure screening processes in the country of origin, with only people who test negative being allowed to travel.

Lagoon Saloon Phuket

Travelers will then be tested for the virus at the airport on arrival, and immediately taken into quarantine, during which they will be swab-tested again on the third, fifth and ninth day, plus two blood tests to detect antibodies against the virus. All of these tests must return negative for a person to complete quarantine after 10 days, he said.

Travelers who have cleared the 10-day quarantine must strictly observe personal protective measures for the following 11-14 days after arrival to reduce infection risks. Health authorities may also keep track of their whereabouts using an application or tracking wristband, he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outages to affect parts of Kamala, Karon
Worldwide COVID cases top 50 million
Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests
DDC releases timeline of Indian COVID patient’s movements
Five injured in Phang Nga tourist speedboat fire
World leaders congratulate Biden and Harris
Biden win forecast to benefit Thailand
Health officials chasing down Phuket connection over Krabi COVID patient
Protesters ‘post’ letters to King after police fire water cannon
Biden urges unity in victory speech after beating Trump
Police out in force at Royal Plaza
Phuket Opinion: Paper thin excuses
Biden wins White House with at least 279 electoral votes, Trump at 214
Transport Minister ponders electric buses for Phuket, instead of light rail
Netherlands man, 38, reported as COVID positive in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Five injured in Phang Nga tourist speedboat fire

Ahh, getting ready to return to business as usual. ...(Read More)

Electricity outages to affect parts of Kamala, Karon

Freeking insane. How absolutely incompetent are these people to have to whack power on almost a wee...(Read More)

Health officials chasing down Phuket connection over Krabi COVID patient

@Shwe !Better to stay in Myanmar. It's probably more save as Thailand, because according to some...(Read More)

Biden win forecast to benefit Thailand

Kurt,there are experts in every country who talk now about the impact the presidential change may h...(Read More)

Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status

"I've been to KS dozens upon dozens of times...They are all the same:full of noisy drunks&q...(Read More)

Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status

@Galong As I said. you obviously haven't been to the right places, only those every idiot visi...(Read More)

Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status

Some people start complaining about overpricing if the price for a coke is more than 30b, the price ...(Read More)

Khao Sok eyed for Asean Heritage Park status

@Pascale nice guess/assumption, but I haven't been to Patong in over 20 years. I've been to ...(Read More)

Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism

I 'translate' ...boost tourism.. as being money boost business. And who believes that '3...(Read More)

Health officials chasing down Phuket connection over Krabi COVID patient

Horst, I am just commenting that with no direct international flight how did he get here, and if he ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Kvik Phuket
K9 Point
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
https://sgssecurity.com/
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
AVC Engineering
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 