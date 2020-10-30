Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Patong, Karon to suffer week-long daily water outages

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) will wait until the Phuket Carnival in Patong has concluded before starting works that will leave parts of Patong and Karon without mains water supply throughout each day for a week.

constructionpatongWater-Supply
By The Phuket News

Friday 30 October 2020, 04:42PM

Image: PWA

Image: PWA

The PWA has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in parts of Karon and Patong from Nov 9 -17, as repairs are made to a mains pipe connected to the RO (reverse-osmosis) plant north of Karon Beach. 

The mains water supply running through the pipe will be shut off from 9am to 4pm while the work is carried out, said the announcement.

Water supply to unspecified areas in Patong and Karon will be affected, with water pressure falling to low levels, which may result in some locations having no mains water supply at all, the notice explained.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.

 

