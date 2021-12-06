|
PHUKET XTRA - December 6 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Killer strikes again while on bail |:| Phuket police claim 3,000 venue raids |:| Phuket COVID Update |:| Sadao border checkpoint reopening? |:| 1st Omicron in Thailand |:| Phuket splashes out B113mn on Chalong Bay projects Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 6 December 2021, 07:05PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
3760 inspections in 34 days, about 110 per day. Who believes that? And only 27 case violators? Who b...(Read More)
Wow! A 1% arrest rate. What was the percentage of presenting "tea money?" Go use of the p...(Read More)
Ha!...6 venues in Patong, which indicates nothing other than the fact that Patong establishments hav...(Read More)
@JohnC It is a comment section. Geddit?...(Read More)
Christy @ I trust you have evidence to support your mask theory - most of the studies I have seen ar...(Read More)
just close all spa and massages, i wonder why those incredible high risk activities are well allowed...(Read More)
oh dear... what a bunch of rubbish written here ...(Read More)
@JohnC- pot, kettle, back!!...(Read More)
"Mafia town" has always been a disaster zone, floods not needed to give it that title....(Read More)
@kurt. Red???? LOL...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.