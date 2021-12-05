BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Killer strikes again as motorbike taxi driver slain at Phuket bus station

Killer strikes again as motorbike taxi driver slain at Phuket bus station

PHUKET: A killer out on bail for shooting dead two rival motorbike taxi drivers at Phuket Bus Terminal 2, north of Phuket Town, in January has struck again, shooting dead another motorbike taxi driver at the interprovincial bus terminal late last night (Dec 4).

murder homicide police tourism transport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 5 December 2021, 10:29AM

Wian Iadchuthong, 60, from Trang, back in police custody. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Wian Iadchuthong, 60, from Trang, back in police custody. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the shooting at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the shooting at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the shooting at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the shooting at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police question witnesses at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police question witnesses at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Forensic police investigate the scene of the shooting at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Forensic police investigate the scene of the shooting at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the bus station at 10:30pm, where they were shown where the victim, Champa Wanchan, 54, was shot dead while sitting in a white plastic chair in the parking area for motorcycle taxis.

By the time police arrived, Mr Champa had been rushed to Mission Hospital Phuket, before being transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers, led by Col Bandit Khaosutham, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Police Investigation Division, found two bullet casings on the ground next to the blood-stained chair.

Somnuek Kongterm, a motorcycle taxi driver who witnessed the shooting, told police that Vean Aiadchuthong, well known at the bus station for shooting dead a rival motorbike taxi driver in January, arrived with his son and walked up to confront Mr Champa, who remained seated in his chair.

Only a few words were spoken before Vean pulled out a handgun and fired several times, shooting Mr Champa at close range. Mr Champa was shot once in the chest and once in the right temple.

Vean’s son ordered the people who witnessed the shooting to go back to their homes, before he and his father fled, Mr Somnuek said.

Phuket City Police confirmed they had Vean back in custody by about 11:30pm after tracking him down to his residence near the old bus station on Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town.

Vean, originally from Trang province and owner of car rental and tour company Wang Wiset Travel Service Co, was taken to Phuket City Police Station for processing.

He had been released on bail in April after shooting dead two men ‒ Prakob Chuthong, 54, a resident of Pa Khlok, and Yod Sae Lee, 50, also from Trang ‒ at the main bus terminal north of Phuket Town in January.

Vean had been released on bail so he could prepare his defence to the charges against him for the slayings, despite police confirming that he had initially confessed to the killings.

Mr Champa’s 17-year-old daughter, Ms Wassana, said she had no idea what would have prompted Wian to kill her father.

People familiar with Vean and his two victims in January also said they were unaware of any conflict among the motorbike taxi drivers that would prompt the killings.

Many of the people at the bus station at the time described him as “a nice guy”.

Kurt | 05 December 2021 - 12:52:18 

Total absense of learning curve with the Thai law system.  A duplo killer out on bail? Is sitting in jail not the best place to prepare for his defence? Defence for what? He confessed the 2 previous murders already. The man is a danger as long he walks freely around. A killer should never be out on bail.

lelecuneo | 05 December 2021 - 12:10:04 

great move, in a year or so let him free again so he can finish the job once again....

 

