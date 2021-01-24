BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Two killed in Phuket bus terminal shooting

Two killed in Phuket bus terminal shooting

PHUKET: Two men were shot dead by a colleague at the bus terminal 2 on Thepkasattri road in Muang district last night (Jan 23), police said.

alcoholcrimedeathhomicideviolence
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 24 January 2021, 03:23PM

Police gather evidence at a bus terminal in Phuket after a fatal shooting on Saturday night (Jan 23) that killed two men. Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran.

Police gather evidence at a bus terminal in Phuket after a fatal shooting on Saturday night (Jan 23) that killed two men. Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran.

Pol Capt Wipawan Wathanangoenthanong, a Muang police duty officer, said the incident occurred at about 10:15pm.

Pol Col Teerawat Liamsuwan, the Muang police chief, arrived at the scene shortly afterwards with forensic police and medical staff from Vachira Phuket Hospital to investigate.

They found Prakob Chuthong, 54, lying dead by the counter of a 24-hour car park service kiosk. He had been shot twice, once in the left side of the head and once in the left rib cage.

About 80 metres away in front of the bus terminal, another man was found lying on the ground in front of a taxi service stand, badly wounded. The man - identified later as Yod Sae Lee, 50 - was given CPR before being rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wian Iadchuthong, 60, the gunman, who appeared drunk, was still at the scene, waiting to surrender to the police.

Art-Tec Design

An initial police investigation revealed the three were close colleagues at the workplace, but often engaged in heated verbal abuse over motorcycle taxi and taxi services at the bus terminal.

According to witnesses, before the shooting, Mr Wian was quietly drinking alone. After getting drunk, he walked to the counter of the car park service kiosk where Prakob was sitting and fired two shots from a 9mm gun at point-blank range, killing him instantly.

Mr Wian then ran towards Yod, who was sitting in front of the taxi service stand. On seeing Mr Wian charging at him with a gun, Yod ran away to one side of the terminal building, only to be intercepted by Mr Wian who had run around the other side of the building to catch him. Mr Wian fired five shots, hitting Yod once in the head, twice in the torso and twice in the legs. Seriously wounded, Yod was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he later died.

Mr Wian, the gunman, allegedly told the police he had had a serious argument with the two men and decided to take their lives with the gun.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Alleged Asia drug kingpin arrested after Australia probe
Phuket Opinion: A jab for health, hygiene and safety
National Park officer accused of spying on woman loses job
Concerns as COVID shifts learning online
Japanese restaurant burglar arrested
Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October
Pride and caution in Wuhan on lockdown anniversary
Survey highlights tourism concerns
Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: COVID vaccine approved for Thailand, 1st batch comes next month! || January 22
‘Mother dolphin’ taken into care, ‘son dolphin’ now missing
Phuket air quality still good, assures health official
Deadliest catch: Recycling Thailand’s ‘ghost’ fishing nets
Joint efforts see help provided for Phuket people in financial distress
Phuket police hunt Japanese restaurant burglar

 

Phuket community
Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

ru sure, we and many others came here from Malaysia on our boat. Malaysia ports are closed so we can...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

@maverick. I didn't read in this story about localities doing it themselves. I guess you are...(Read More)

‘Mother dolphin’ taken into care, ‘son dolphin’ now missing

Mother dolphin take into care. What does that mean for baby dolphin that is now alone in open water?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A jab for health, hygiene and safety

If the 'exodus' of 40,000 out-of-province workers turn into a 'in-xodus', than all t...(Read More)

Patong, Phuket Town join push for free COVID vaccinations for all residents

@Svcoquette " Stuck here? " Can you explain that one please?...(Read More)

Concerns as COVID shifts learning online

Well, we read in Thai press so much now about the sudden worries of MP's and businessmen about t...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

...And pay 50% Q-costs. Try this out 4 weeks February, including Chinese NY. ASQL hotels not think a...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

Just red in BP that Phuket considers to ease restrictions for BKK and Samut Prakan. That are worse e...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry calls to end quarantine for Bangkok arrivals, pitches plan to revive tourism by October

All people living in Phuket will have had to have had vaccine. Not the second rate Chinese one. If ...(Read More)

Survey highlights tourism concerns

i see nothing here to help any of the foreign owned small business, They still have to employee loca...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
UWC Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket

 