Phuket splashes out B113mn on Chalong Bay projects

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Government has been approved to spend more than B298 million on local development projects, including B113mn on two projects supporting marine tourism in Chalong Bay. One of the projects is for more than B44mn to be spent on installing mooring buoys in Chalong Bay.

tourismSafetyeconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 December 2021, 11:11AM

Tourists board a boat at Chalong Pier yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: TAC Phuket

Ms Papasamon (left) met with Governor Narong before the meeting yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: PR Phuket

Ms Papasamon met with Governor Narong before the meeting yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: PR Phuket

Ms Papasamon pointed out that 12 projects will be monitored. Photo: PR Phuket

Officers present at the meeting led by Ms Papasamon yesterday (Dec 3). Photo: PR Phuket

Leading local business figures also joined the meeting. Photo: PR Phuket

The budget figures were revealed during a meeting led by Paphasmon Amralikit, Inspector-General of the Prime Minister’s Office Government Inspectorate Area 6 office, in Phuket yesterday (Dec 3).

During the meeting Ms Paphasmon was briefed on 12 projects totalling B298.57mn for the fiscal year 2022 (Oct 1, 2021 - Sept 30, 2022) “in order to comply with the objectives and achieve the best benefits for the people”, noted a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Ms Papasamon said that the meeting was to consider supporting the budget for the operating expenses of the Phuket Provincial Corporate Governance Committee and the preparation of budget expenditure plans for the fiscal year 2022.

As such, the 12 projects that will be monitored, she said.

Before attending the meeting, Ms Papasamon met with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to discuss government issues and the guidelines for monitoring the projects.

Ms Papasamon said that the monitoring will include field visits to inspect and monitor the projects

“They will focus on public relations work through social media so that people can get to know the project guidelines. This is to create an understanding between the government and the people and related agencies to be in the same direction and to create the participation of the people in monitoring various projects, so that the projects will bring the greatest benefit to the people according to the objectives laid down,” she said.

Among the projects to be monitored is the installation of a “management system” for Chalong Pier under a budget of B68.86mn, and a project to install mooring buoys “to organise the safety of tourists in Chalong Bay” under a budget of B44.61mn.

Two projects already announced to the public that will also be monitored is the B49.9mn baht to be spent on “to increase the potential of safety measures in Phuket tourist attractions” and B28mn to be spent on beautification project in Phuket Old Town to help boost tourism to the area.

Four other major projects identified yesterday as to be monitored were:

- Project to enhance safety in communities, educational institutions and religious sites along the main road, budget B30mn.

- Project to increase the potential of disaster prevention and mitigation, budget B27.5mn.

- Project to optimize communication networks to maintain safety standards in the southern provinces of the Andaman Coast, budget B18mn.

- Project to develop a route along the Bang Yai Canal to connect community tourism with a budget of B25mn.

Three local economic stimulation and tourism rehabilitation projects were also identified to be monitored: one for Kathu District at B3mn; one for Mueang District at B1.4mn; and one for Thalang District at B1.2mn.

Also added to the list for monitoring was a project called “Local wisdom transfer project to solve urgent problems of people in Phuket” that has been tabled with a budget of B1.1mn.

