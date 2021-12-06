BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police has released a report claiming that officers have carried out more than 3,000 venue inspections since Nov 1, resulting in 32 arrests for breaking the provincial order regulating the sale of alcohol and COVID regulations prohibiting staff from having close contact with customers.

COVID-19Coronaviruspolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 6 December 2021, 10:28AM

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Image: The report issued by the Phuket Provincial Police

Image: The report issued by the Phuket Provincial Police

Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

The report marked that on Saturday alone (Dec 4), officers conducted 142 inspections of venues, resulting in four arrests: one in Muang District, two in Kamala and one in Wichit.

The report marked that the inspections and arrests were conducted specifically to enforce Phuket Provincial Order No. 7188/2564, “regarding measures to close the place or prohibit activities that are at risk of spreading disease” (COVID-19) and Phuket Provincial Order No. 7585/2564, which regulates the sale and consumption of alcohol across the island.

Under the provincial order which came into effect on Nov 16, restaurants and other “eateries” ‒ that is, any venue with a permit to serve food, and if the venue also has a permit to sell alcohol ‒ may serve alcohol from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 11pm only.

The subsequent revised order that came into effect on Nov 27 repeated the restricted alcohol serving times, but allowed for alcohol to be sold all night on New Year’s Eve.

The report by Phuket Provincial Police, issued on Saturday (Dec 4), noted that the provisions enforced in the campaign included those mandating that dancing remained prohibited, and that contact between singers, musicians and other performers with customers, or having performers sitting with customers, also remained prohibited.

The report marked that officers had inspected 3,760 venues from Nov 1 through Dec 4, resulting in police bringing charges against 32 people in 28 cases.

One of the cases involved gambling, in which three people were arrested at a venue in Patong, the report noted.

The remaining 27 cases and subsequent arrests were given as follows:

  • Muang Phuket: 13 cases, 14 people arrested
  • Chalong: 1 case, 1 person arrested
  • Wichit: 2 cases, 2 people arrested
  • Patong: 6 cases, 6 people arrested
  • Thalang: 1 case, 1 person arrested
  • Kamala: 3 cases, 3 people arrested
  • Kathu: 1 case, 2 people arrested

Police did not name any of the venues caught breaking the COVID regulations, or name any of the people arrested, and photos of venues raided had their names obscured.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 06 December 2021 - 15:40:58 

Wow! A 1% arrest rate. What was the percentage of presenting "tea money?"  Go use of the police time since they don't do any traffic law enforcement. Any attempted murders of Thai noodle vendors by them?

Capricornball | 06 December 2021 - 14:59:34 

Ha!...6 venues in Patong, which indicates nothing other than the fact that Patong establishments have a great working arrangement with the police...the exception being the 6 that were "raided".  This "news releases" by our hard working and valiant police is seen as nothing but rubbish by 99.9% or people living here. Does the RTP actually think people believe anything they have ...

lelecuneo | 06 December 2021 - 13:51:48 

oh dear... what a bunch of rubbish written here

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar junta jails Suu Kyi for four years
Fake news warning denies Phuket Governor is illegal migrant smuggler
Thailand detects first Omicron case
First Russia-Asean naval exercise concludes
Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths
CCSA eyes border reopening
Phuket honours King Bhumibol
Golden Fly Series underway in Phuket
Govt to inject B1trn to stabilize economy in wake of Omicron variant
Killer strikes again as motorbike taxi driver slain at Phuket bus station
Phuket Opinion: Omicron will come
Phuket marks 70 new COVID cases, one more death
Phuket launches events to promote sports, SHA tourism
Pattaya slakes its thirst
Phuket splashes out B113mn on Chalong Bay projects

 

Phuket community
Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

Wow! A 1% arrest rate. What was the percentage of presenting "tea money?" Go use of the p...(Read More)

Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

Ha!...6 venues in Patong, which indicates nothing other than the fact that Patong establishments hav...(Read More)

Killer strikes again as motorbike taxi driver slain at Phuket bus station

@JohnC It is a comment section. Geddit?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Omicron will come

Christy @ I trust you have evidence to support your mask theory - most of the studies I have seen ar...(Read More)

Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths

just close all spa and massages, i wonder why those incredible high risk activities are well allowed...(Read More)

Phuket police claim more than 3,000 venue raids conducted, 27 arrests

oh dear... what a bunch of rubbish written here ...(Read More)

Killer strikes again as motorbike taxi driver slain at Phuket bus station

@JohnC- pot, kettle, back!!...(Read More)

Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones

"Mafia town" has always been a disaster zone, floods not needed to give it that title....(Read More)

PM: No national lockdown, but bars probably won’t reopen

@kurt. Red???? LOL...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Omicron will come

I recall Thailand did an excellent job the first year until Prattles decided "The People need S...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
PaintFX

 