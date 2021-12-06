Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 86 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Dec 5) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 18,228.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 6 December 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report for Dec 5, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 10:03pm.

The report marked one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and two new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among any other international arrivals.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 138. After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October, and 18 deaths for November officials have so far marked just one COVID death in Phuket in December.

Meanwhile, the 86 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 601, as follows:

Nov 29 - 93 new cases

Nov 30 - 92 new cases

Dec 1 - 96 new cases

Dec 2 - 86 new cases

Dec 3 - 78 new cases

Dec 4 - 70 new cases

Dec 5 - 86 new cases

The report marked 13 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, 36 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 263 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 25 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for Dec 5, 1,007 people were under medical care or supervision, 37 fewer than the 1,044 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 17,221 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 126 more than the 17,095 reported yesterday.

The report recorded no people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), leaving the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island at 113.

According to the report for Dec 5, there were three ‘Red’ patients (zero change from yesterday), 73 ‘Yellow’ patients (-3) and 136 ‘Green’ patients (-10).

A further 385 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-4), and 117 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+4), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Dec 5 also marked that of 2,655 hospital beds in total available (+6), 714 were occupied (-13).