PHUKET XTRA - August 5 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Phuket shooting suspect arrested |:| Canal-transport in Bangkok |:| Farangs upset over TM30 forms |:| Mandatory health insurance update |:| Phuket tourism issues Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Monday 5 August 2019, 05:53PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
It's not the Baht, or the sunken boat that has crippled tourism. Why should they come to Phuket...(Read More)
If you leave your house for more than 24 hours is a new one. Before it has been when you leave the c...(Read More)
Same problems every year. Same empty promises....(Read More)
For over 8 years i have lived at the same address in Phuket which is register at the Immigration off...(Read More)
Does the word 'insurgents' stand for 'terrorists", separatists/independence fighter...(Read More)
Not true that no bombing occurred during the 5 years Junta time. Well, some thai people are unhappy....(Read More)
close at midnight?...(Read More)
Good...I hope this wave of humanity continues until Thailand shutters all of its animal prisons and ...(Read More)
And don't forget the 2nd new submarine Timothy...another vital asset for the Thailand. As long ...(Read More)
Great article! Animal cruelty means nothing to Thai as it brings in money. That animals share the p...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.