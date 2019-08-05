Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Furore over TM30 forms

Furore over TM30 forms

BANGKOK: Long-term foreign residents are crying foul at the strict implementation of the TM30 reporting rules, saying that it will only penalise law-abiding foreigners and have little effect on ill-intentioned criminals and other wrongdoers who skirt the law and evade the requirements.


By Bangkok Post

Monday 5 August 2019, 09:17AM

Foreign nationals are rounded up in police raids in Bangkok last year. Many were charged with overstaying their visas. Photo: Patipat Janthong / Bangkok Post / file

Foreign nationals are rounded up in police raids in Bangkok last year. Many were charged with overstaying their visas. Photo: Patipat Janthong / Bangkok Post / file

Image: Bangkok Post / Graphics

Image: Bangkok Post / Graphics

« »

The reinforcement of regulations regarding the so-called TM30 form is outlined in the 1979 Immigration Act.

The TM30 is a form that landlords which provide accommodation to foreigners must submit to the authorities within 24 hours of the arrival of their tenants.

By law, landlords must submit the form to authorities every time their tenants return to the country.

Long-term foreign residents are also required to report their whereabouts if they spend more than 24 hours at places other than their registered addresses.

Landlords and tenants who fail to comply face fines of between B800 to B2,000, although the sum seems to differ across different immigration offices.

A foreign NGO worker who asked not to be named said that he doesn’t think that form is a problem, as it is his landlord’s responsibility to submit the form to authorities.

The NGO worker, who has been living in Thailand for eight years, said he has a one-year visa and reports to officers at Chaeng Watthana immigration office every 90 days.

He said that while he finds it weird that has to leave the country as he waits for his visa extension to be approved, he has done so nonetheless.

“The law is the law, and the rule is the rule,” he said.

However, he was asked about the TM30 form for the first time when he last came in for his usual 90-day report.

“An officer asked me if my landlord has submitted the TM30 form,” he said.

“When I told him I had no clue, the officer said that I could submit the report on my landlord’s behalf, which I refused to do.”

“I am not currently sure how exactly this TM30 works and what the consequences are if it’s not followed,” he said, before adding that he doubted the effectiveness of the measure.

“Those who have bad intentions and want to avoid the rules will skirt the rules anyway,” he said.

Yomi Sonubi, the Projects and Operations Director of Needeed Foundation who has been living in Thailand for six years, said the TM30 would not be a problem if tenants maintain good relations and communication with their landlords.

“However, it will be a problem for foreigners who have to travel abroad often,” he said, before adding that the additional burden has caused some staff to think about relocating.

Mr Sonubi’s concern was echoed across several online forums, where many foreigners voiced their frustration over the tedious reporting process.

A netizen who goes by “drsmith” said that his family decided to cancel their two-week trip to Thailand after learning about the entire TM30 ordeal.

“After reading that we have to report our every move, we decided to cancel our vacation to go somewhere more friendly,” he wrote.

Another netizen, who goes by the username “borthong” wrote, “I don't know about others, but I am not travelling to a country where I've spent millions of baht to be treated like a criminal or person on bail who has to be tracked.”

The Bangkok Post spoke to several Thai landlords but none wanted to discuss the matter out of concern they might be fined by the Immigration Bureau (IB).

Meanwhile, IB chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang admitted there are problems that need to be addressed to improve understanding of the regulation among landlords.

Gen Sompong said many of those who provide accommodation to foreigners are unaware they are required to report their tenants’ whereabouts to authorities. He also said that many private homeowners choose to ignore the entire procedure, while hotel and guesthouse owners are more familiar with the process.

Gen Sompong said that some operators have complained that the 24-hour period for reporting is not enough.

He also said that some landlords refuse to report their foreign tenants to authorities, leaving in to their tenants to report their presence themselves. He said efforts are being made to improve understanding of the law, and that reporting could be done via an app called “Section 38”.

However, Gen Sompong stressed that the TM30 process will continue to be enforced in the future, despite the problems it is encountering.

 

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Property: Top 5 things hotel developers should know
Trang Airport to get handling capacity boost
‘Hungry Ghost’ Festival to return to Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Bittersweet
Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket
Phuket’s hotel residences surge tops global property market
Chinese property buyers still keen on Thailand
Phuket officials ordered to prepare for Queen Sirikit’s birthday
Body of woman found near James Bond Island in search for missing fishing couple
Indonesia residents still shaken after powerful quake off Java
Agencies allay bomb fears
Southern insurgents suspected in Bangkok bomb blitz
Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bombs across Bangkok! Hunting for killer in Rawai! Lifeguards at Surin Beach? || August 2
Bombs rattle Bangkok during Asean summit

 

Phuket community
Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Instead of trying to attract more and more tourists to come to Thailand,they should invest into infr...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

O-X 10 year visa. Did google a bit about it. Still yearly a 'renewal' stamp needed, need to ...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Jeez, what a load of crap was this dog and pony show. Not only is Minister Phiphat out of touch with...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

That Phuket not is sluggish as talked about, and that it is just a 'little slow', is the Phu...(Read More)

Agencies allay bomb fears

"The explosions were meant to fan fears but have not affected the economy, he said," a bit...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

Never heard of the O-X 10 year visa, but would like to know more about it...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

The last few years Thailand has eliminated tourist attractions and made ex-pat requirements more dif...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

It seems that many new "Laws" are floated to see what the response will be. They aren'...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Ben, when they put big sticker letters "Life Guard Jet ski" on both sides of that jet ski ...(Read More)

Agencies allay bomb fears

Many Officials try to soften the impact of these bombs/explosions. It are thai signals that can'...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Dot Property Awards
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand

 