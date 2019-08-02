THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

PHUKET: Foreigners applying for an extension stay under a Non-immigrant O-A visa, nicknamed the “retirement visa”, still do not yet have to provide proof of mandatory health insurance coverage as warned to be introduced “imminently” by senior officials in Bangkok months ago.

immigration
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 3 August 2019, 09:00AM

An officer at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town holds up the application form for an extension to stay for those applying under a Non-immigrant O-A visa. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

An officer at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town holds up the application form for an extension to stay for those applying under a Non-immigrant O-A visa. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Phuket Immigration Police Chief Col Kathathorn Kumthieng confirmed to The Phuket News this week that his office has yet to receive an order instructing his office to start enforcing the mandatory health insurance requirement, approved by the Cabinet on April 2.

The insurance policy must provide up to B40,000 coverage for outpatient treatment and up to B400,000 for inpatient treatment during their stay in the Kingdom of Thailand, Dr Natthawut Prasertsiripong, Chief of the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Health Service Support, announced in May.

The requirement applies to all new applicants for one-year non-immigrant O-A visas, and for those applying to “renew” their one-year permits-to-stay, Dr Natthawut said.

Officials wasted no time in providing support for enforcing the policy. The Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC), the national regulatory agency for issuing insurance policies, worked with private insurance providers to develop and offer seven policies to match the new requirement made available through a special website set up at longstay.tgia.org.

All seven policies have been approved by the OIC.

However, as of Wednesday (July 31), no Royal Thai Embassies or consulates abroad contacted and checked by The Phuket News made any mention of the mandatory health insurance requirement in their details of visa requirements for O-A visas.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) as of Wednesday also made no mention of mandatory health insurance as a requirement for being issued a “Non-Immigrant Visa O-A (Long Stay)”.

Likewise, Col Kathathorn confirmed to The Phuket News on Wednesday, “Mandatory health insurance is not required when applying for a one-year extension of stay on a Non-Immigrant O-A Visa.”

While acknowledging that many visa requirements required by the MFA and permit-to-stay requirements required by the Immigration Bureau were the same, Col Kathathorn said that any requirements mandated by any other government department as irrelevant to his office.

“It doesn’t matter what any other official or government agency says or thinks, there has been no change about the requirement to have health insurance,” he said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Col Kathathorn also assured that he would do his best to give “fair warning” to foreigners if the rules do change.

“We will announce any change at least 60 days before new rules come into effect. Phuket Immigration is always in line with other organisations. We do not instigate urgent action without a plan,” he said.

Col Kathathorn did point out that mandatory health insurance was required for a “Non-Immigrant Visa O-X (Long Stay 10 years)” – a special visa created by Cabinet in November 2016 specifically for foreign retirees to stay in Thailand.

The O-X visa is available to foreigners 50 years or older, and only to holders of passports from Japan, Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, the US and the UK.

“The Non-Immigrant Visa O-X is valid for 10 years. The recipient is granted a five-year permit to stay on entry, and is renewed for another five years after that,” he said.

There are currently no foreigner staying in Phuket on an O-X visa, Col Kathathorn confirmed.

Col Kathathorn on Wednesday was unable to give a specific number of foreigners staying in Phuket on an O-A visa.

However, he did confirm that Phuket Immigration from January through December last year issued extensions to stay to 4,909 foreigners staying in Phuket on some form of Non-Immigrant O type visa.

From January to July this year, Phuket Immigration issued extensions to stay to 2,422 persons staying in Phuket on a form of Non-immigrant O type visa.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bombs across Bangkok! Hunting for killer in Rawai! Lifeguards at Surin Beach? || August 2
Bombs rattle Bangkok during Asean summit
Loud bangs at BTS station, other areas in Bangkok
Police hunt killer after man gunned down on Rawai main road
Man injured as pickup wipes out in Kathu
PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards shortlisted nominees revealed
First cannabis drugs in three weeks
Phuket car tax ‘Drive Thru’ a revving success
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unwanted newborn murder! Ignoring red flags? 43 days lost! || August 1
Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach
Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches
Phuket’s top officials headline drought-prevention confab
Major power outage to hit southern Patong to Paradise Beach
Benz crash driver avoids jail
Tourists ignoring red flags rescued in Patong as Phuket weather warning re-issued

 

Phuket community
Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches

I don't understand that always 'asking' of thai Officials. For everything in Thailand ar...(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

Sage advice there ematt...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Now even more people will feel safe entering dangerous surf. ...(Read More)

Melting pot: Luk kreung people in history and popular culture

Ah the good ol days when women who weighed 135 lbs weren't considered fat....(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

Mr e, this part, of your comment, although sarcastic, is true "Yes, never listen to what any Th...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

"Long-awaited experienced, qualified lifeguards," have their "qualifications" be...(Read More)

Benz crash driver avoids jail

And so we see now how you can buy off your criminal acts in Thailand. Of course, banned from drinki...(Read More)

Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches

"[Marine] officers have previously asked for co-operation from fishermen to not leave their dis...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Great they are back, but why use long shorts? it gets heavy in the water you swim more slowly and i...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Good news. Happy to see that there are finally lifeguards posted at Surin Beach. Understand there ar...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS
Dot Property Awards
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party

 