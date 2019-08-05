Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

PHUKET: After less than 48 hours on the island, new Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn has announced that a major meeting to be attended by several ministers will be held in Phuket on Aug 25 to address a slew of tourism issues, including taxi fares, tourist safety, water shortages and clean beaches, and the prospect of allowing bars and other entertainment venues in Patong to stay open until 4am.

tourismeconomicsChineseenvironmentmarineSafetypollutiontransportpatong
By The Phuket News

Monday 5 August 2019, 01:39PM

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn has a selfie taken with a tourist on Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn has a selfie taken with a tourist on Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

Tourism & Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn enjoyed a tour of Bangla Rd, Patong, on Saturday night (Aug 3). Photo: MoTS

« »

Minister Phipat revealed the move following a meeting with key tourism figures and top local government officials, including the Governor of Phuket and the Governor of Phang Nga, at the Royal Phuket City Hotel yesterday (Aug 4).

The meeting on Aug 25 will be held at in Beyond Resort Kata, Mr Phipat said.

“At the meeting will be representatives from the private sector, officials from the relevant ministries, including environment, and ministers will come,” he said.

At the meeting yesterday were Phuket tourism heavy-hitters Kanokkittika Kritwutikorn, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office; former Phuket Senator Tunyaratt Achariyachai, who for years severed as Chairperson on the Senate Standing Committee for Tourism; Bhuritt Maswongssa, General Manager of the Patong Resort Hotel and key member Tourism Development Committee of South Andaman Tourism Development Area under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports; and Sirawee Waloh, chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

At the meeting, the high-end tourism figures and government officials were given some basic truths about Phuket’s tourism industry as made clear by Chayanon Phucharoen, a lecturer at the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism at Prince of Songkla University.

“There are some things that tourists want Phuket people to fix. It is a matter of transportation safety, beaches cleanliness, food and beverage hygiene, general taxi fares and other issues,” Mr Chayanon said.

“Research data about tourists in Phuket shows that about one third of our tourists come back to Phuket mostly because of Phuket people’s good hospitality,” Mr Chayanon explained.

“About 90% of tourists come to Phuket because of the beach sand attractions, but by the third visit they are bored with what is available here.

“But they do not have to be bored with coming here if Phuket province has all the necessary things to attract them,” he added.

Mr Chayanon recognised the current value of the baht compared with source market currencies as key factor affecting the current tourism situation.

“The value of the Thai baht has impacted Phuket tourism. It has made the cost for tourists visiting here much higher. Ten years ago tourists spent about B4,509 per person per day. Now they need to spend about B7,800,” he said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“Also, large players and new innovations have played a part. The number of bookings through online applications are much higher than those booking through tour agents,” Mr Chayanon added.

Despite his initial fairly positive assessment of Phuket’s tourism situation on Saturday, Tourism Minister Phiphat yesterday admitted that his on-the-street tour of the island over the weekend had changed his appreciation of the tourism outlook for the island.

“I am impressed with my Phuket trip, but my observation here is that there are few Chinese tourists here, but there a lot of Indian and Australian tourists,” he said.

Mr Phiphat said he had been informed of many problems, including issues related to tour guides; the ongoing expansion at Phuket International Airport and slots for more flights, and the need to push the development of a new “second” airport in Phang Nga.

The fall in the number of tourists and the current restrictions on opening hours for entertainment business were other critical issues, Mr Phipat noted.

“These issues will discussed by the relevant officials and representatives from the private sector to come up with solutions at the next meeting, at the Beyond resort Kata on Aug 25,” Mr Phiphat said.

Mr Phiphat openly gave his support for extended trading hours for bars and entertainment businesses on the island, following his tour of Bangla Rd in Patong on Saturday night.

“Entertainment businesses should be open until 2am or 4am,” the Tourism Minister said.

“Honestly, I prefer entertainment areas to remain open until 4am, because most Western tourists go out to eat at about 9-10pm, then they go out to nightclubs after they have had dinner.

“But entertainment businesses (now) close at about midnight. If this continues, it will cause damage (to Phuket’s tourism industry).”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ctrip cuts ties with Thai zoo after PETA investigation
Man arrested in Trang for deadly Phuket street shooting
Furore over TM30 forms
Phuket Property: Top 5 things hotel developers should know
Trang Airport to get handling capacity boost
‘Hungry Ghost’ Festival to return to Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Bittersweet
Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket
Phuket’s hotel residences surge tops global property market
Chinese property buyers still keen on Thailand
Phuket officials ordered to prepare for Queen Sirikit’s birthday
Body of woman found near James Bond Island in search for missing fishing couple
Indonesia residents still shaken after powerful quake off Java
Agencies allay bomb fears
Southern insurgents suspected in Bangkok bomb blitz

 

Phuket community
Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Way to go Dek. You actually commented on an article instead of ridiculing another poster. I agree wi...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Get the Thai Baht down to its real level 40 to the Euro a.s.a.p. and the problem is solved .Many Eur...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

OMG, Dek, at last you have something constructive, to say, well done, now if Kurt had said it, I...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Instead of trying to attract more and more tourists to come to Thailand,they should invest into infr...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

O-X 10 year visa. Did google a bit about it. Still yearly a 'renewal' stamp needed, need to ...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

Jeez, what a load of crap was this dog and pony show. Not only is Minister Phiphat out of touch with...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

That Phuket not is sluggish as talked about, and that it is just a 'little slow', is the Phu...(Read More)

Agencies allay bomb fears

"The explosions were meant to fan fears but have not affected the economy, he said," a bit...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

Never heard of the O-X 10 year visa, but would like to know more about it...(Read More)

Phiphat vows to bolster tourism in Phuket

The last few years Thailand has eliminated tourist attractions and made ex-pat requirements more dif...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
Dot Property Awards
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential

 