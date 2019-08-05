THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Man arrested in Trang for deadly Phuket street shooting

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man in Trang wanted for shooting dead a 23-year-old on Wiset Rd in Rawai last Thursday night (Aug 1).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 5 August 2019, 10:15AM

Chalongrat Khamwijit was arrested at a house in Yan Ta Khao (also often spelled Yantakao) yesterday (Aug 4). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Chalongrat Khamwijit was arrested at a house in Yan Ta Khao (also often spelled Yantakao) yesterday (Aug 4) after a joint operation by police in Phuket and Trang, Phuket Provincial Police Station Investigation Chief Col Prawit Engsuan announced yesterday morning.

Chalongrat was wanted for shooting dead 23-year-old Tiwa Nisoh in front of a small guesthouse on Wiset Rd in Rawai last Thursday.

Police were were called to the scene, about 200 metres north of the main Rawai market, at 9:55pm.

Tiwa had been shot in the inside right forearm, the upper left arm, and once in the body.

Police also found that Tiwa was carrying a homemade gun, motorbike, a cloth bag containing 168 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and one stick of marijuana. (See story here.)

Col Prawit said that officers had learned from questioning witnesses that the man who drove up on his motorbike and opened fire at Tiwa, before speeding off, was known as Chalongrat Khamwijit.

Phuket Provincial Police Crime Suppression Division officers and working with Trang Provincial Police had located Chalongrat at a house in Yan Ta Khao.

The officers surrounded the house then moved in to arrest Chalongrat, Col Prawit said.

Chalonigrat has been brought back to Phuket to be prosecuted for the killing, Col Prawit added.

Col Prawit did not specify exactly which charges Chalongrat was to face.

