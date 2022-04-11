PHUKET XTRA - April 11 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 11 April 2022, 06:00PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
I'd be willing to bet that the Muslim lady rode away with a warning for no helmet, while the far...(Read More)
Don't they remember what happened last year in Phuket, after a couple of well organized "So...(Read More)
Kurt, i agree with you. They should at least leave the checkpoints in until the end of Songkran. Mon...(Read More)
Invest in technology to send automatic emergency text messages. Based on how people look at their ph...(Read More)
Are they out of their mind? Removing Bangla Covid check points at Songkran time they are most needed...(Read More)
EU, GB AUS and USA Expats beware. China is aligning with Russia and when things go south we could we...(Read More)
Are the sound signals in the tsunami alarm towers checked? Are Phuket Officials/hospitals doing a ts...(Read More)
Russia's garbage 'Sputnik' vaccine and their almost non existent mask wearing is going t...(Read More)
Timothy@ most taxis are not owned by the drivers, they are owned by syndicates which include politic...(Read More)
Mr Jaturong, with understament of this Songkran week: "We found that tourists still have proble...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.