Bangla to remove COVID checkpoints

PHUKET: The checkpoints at each end of Bangla Rd in Patong will be removed and no longer check people entering the popular nightlife street for their temperatures or vaccination status.

patongCOVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 April 2022, 11:49AM

A woman passes through one of the COVID checkpoints to enter the nightife area on Patong’s Bangla Rd.Photo: PR Phuket / file

The news was announced by Weerawit Krueasombat, Chairman of the Phuket Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) in a letter sent to nightlife venue operators. The letter was shared by Patong businessman Preechavude ‘Prab’ Keesin last night (Apr 10). The letter was addressed to business owners, Patong Municipality and members of the PEBA, as well as provincial government agencies and community associations in the area. The PEBA launched the checkpoints on Apr 2, Mr Weerawit noted. They will no longer be in operation from tomorrow (Apr 12), he said. Mr Weerawit thanked all people and agencies involved in supporting the initiative. “I would like to thank all sectors for working together, with great respect,” he said.