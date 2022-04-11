The news was announced by Weerawit Krueasombat, Chairman of the Phuket Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) in a letter sent to nightlife venue operators. The letter was shared by Patong businessman Preechavude ‘Prab’ Keesin last night (Apr 10).
The letter was addressed to business owners, Patong Municipality and members of the PEBA, as well as provincial government agencies and community associations in the area.
The PEBA launched the checkpoints on Apr 2, Mr Weerawit noted.
They will no longer be in operation from tomorrow (Apr 12), he said.
Mr Weerawit thanked all people and agencies involved in supporting the initiative.
“I would like to thank all sectors for working together, with great respect,” he said.
fedepar | 11 April 2022 - 15:00:30