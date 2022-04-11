Phuket disaster officials keeping watch on Nicobar tremors

PHUKET: Phuket officials are keeping a close watch on recurring tremors at the Nicobar Islands, some 440 kilometres direct west of Phuket, in case of the need to warn people in coastal areas of a tsunami.



By The Phuket News

Monday 11 April 2022, 10:57AM

The 4.8M earthquake at 9:17pm last night (Apr 10) was later upgraded to 5.1M. Image: Phuket Earthquake Monitoring and Surveillance Center

The latest tremor reported by the non-government Phuket Earthquake Monitoring and Surveillance Center was at 9:17pm last night (Apr 10), measuring 4.8 in magnitude and striking some 40km deep. The tremor was the seventh recorded in recent days.

The tremor was later revised to be recorded as 5.1 in magnitude.

That tremor was preceded by another, initially recorded as 5.1 in magnitude, at 8:34pm last night, striking some 400km west of Phuket at a depth of only 10km. The tremor was later upgraded to 5.5 in magnitude.

Only three hours earlier, at 5:43pm, another tremor recorded at 4.7 in magnitude, later revised to 5.0, struck 440km west of Phuket at 10km deep.

The tremors yesterday started with one at 8:32am, initially recorded at 5.0 in magnitude but later revised up to 5.2, striking 450km west of Phuket at a depth of 10km.

Phuket disaster officials have not issued any tsunami alerts or warnings for the region, but are monitoring the situation closely.