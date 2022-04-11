tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man shot dead in Bueng Kan hospital

Man shot dead in Bueng Kan hospital

BUENG KAN: An armed young man shot dead a rival who was seeking treatment at a public hospital in Pak Khat district of Bueng Kan in the early hours of Saturday (Apr 9), sending nursing staff fleeing in panic.

crimedeathviolence
By Bangkok Post

Monday 11 April 2022, 10:48AM

Security video shows a man firing shots at a rival who has fallen off a gurney in the emergency room at Pak Khat Hospital early Saturday (Apr 9). Photo: Screenshot from a video posted by Bueng Kan news Facebook page

Security video shows a man firing shots at a rival who has fallen off a gurney in the emergency room at Pak Khat Hospital early Saturday (Apr 9). Photo: Screenshot from a video posted by Bueng Kan news Facebook page

Police arrested the gunman hours later at Kalasin Hospital where he had gone for treatment of his wrist injuries, Thai media reported.

The shooting took place in the emergency room of Pak Khat Hospital after a brawl between two groups at a local restaurant, reports the Bangkok Post.

Surichai Sunanthanam, 21, of Nong Khai, was shot dead, said Pol Col Chaiyut Thamsuna, chief of the Pak Khat station. Four bullets from a 9mm pistol were fired at the victim.

AXA Insurance PCL

Video posted on social media showed an armed man in a blue T-shirt, entering the hospital’s emergency room at 1:20am on Saturday and immediately firing shots at an injured man who was on a gurney, causing panic among two female staff.

After questioning medical staff who witnessed the shooting, police determined the identity of the suspect and sought a warrant for his arrest.

Bunyarit Phonkhan, 21, a native of Pak Khat, is now in custody after his arrest in Kalasin. Chalit Maengthaisong, 20, of Bueng Kan, is also being held on a charge of helping the gunman escape.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong home gutted in house fire
Phuket disaster officials keeping watch on Nicobar tremors
Ukraine says 1,200 bodies found near Kyiv as east braces for onslaught
Officials honour Khaw Sim Bi, first Governor of Phuket
Evusheld procurement plan gets CCSA approval
Phuket marks 189 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Dutch teen killed in Malaysia diving accident
Russian tourist interest in travel to Thailand surges 20% amid ‘open skies for friendlies’ announcement
Civilians flee east Ukraine as Kyiv readies for ‘big battles’
Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training
Koh Pha-ngan relaunches its Full Moon Party amid virus curbs
Phuket marks 201 new COVID caseses, one more death
Two European divers rescued after disappearing in Malaysia
Vachira suspends walk-in jabs until after Songkran
Nok Air, AirAsia launch direct flights to Phuket from Isan, Singapore

 

Phuket community
Russian tourist interest in travel to Thailand surges 20% amid ‘open skies for friendlies’ announcement

Russia's garbage 'Sputnik' vaccine and their almost non existent mask wearing is going t...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

Timothy@ most taxis are not owned by the drivers, they are owned by syndicates which include politic...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

Mr Jaturong, with understament of this Songkran week: "We found that tourists still have proble...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

Why force tourists to negotiate fares with these thieves? Many tourists spend time in Bangkok and us...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

What about actually driver training? Seriously, most taxi/minivan drivers here are clueless when it ...(Read More)

Russian tourist interest in travel to Thailand surges 20% amid ‘open skies for friendlies’ announcement

Be careful what you wish for. Thailand could become another country denounced by the EU and the rest...(Read More)

Russian tourist interest in travel to Thailand surges 20% amid ‘open skies for friendlies’ announcement

I would not wish to be associated with a country which commits atrocities against innocent civilians...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

Most of the vehicles listed are NOT 'public transport'. Public transport is run by local aut...(Read More)

Koh Pha-ngan relaunches its Full Moon Party amid virus curbs

1 Week before the party regimental controlled takes place announcing it? Must be finished by 2AM? Of...(Read More)

Phuket public transport drivers get basic service training

FFS all they need to know is SLOW DOWN, DON'T OVERCHARGE and NO STOPS at AGENT'S BIZ...(Read More)

 

PaintFX
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket

 