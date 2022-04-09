tengoku
CCSA approves ‘in principle’ axing PCR tests for tourist arrivals

BANGKOK: The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced that is has agreed “in principle” to no longer require international tourists to be tested for COVID-19 by RT-PCR method, instead allowing antigen test kits (ATKs) to be used instead.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 9 April 2022, 08:30AM

“Thailand will be changing its arrival testing requirement from the molecular RT-PCR to the antigen test for all international arrivals,” state news agency NNT reported following the CCSA meeting in Bangkok yesterday (Apr 8).

“This simplified testing requirement has received approval from the government’s COVID-19-taskforce but is yet to be implemented,” the report noted (emphasis in bold by The Phuket News).

“This new requirement will apply to all international arrivals, namely Test & Go arrivals, Sandbox arrivals, and quarantine arrivals,” the report added.

“The task force also agreed on the reduction of the minimum travel insurance coverage from the current US$20,000 per person, and the reduction of required documents,” the report continued.

“The CCSA has yet to decide on the actual implementation of these new and simpler travel requirements, saying it needs to evaluate the situation after the Songkran holidays,” the report said.

However, a notice issued by the CCSA yesterday indicated that the Thailand Pass system for tourists to be issued a certificate of entry will remain.

Kurt | 09 April 2022 - 10:33:20 

Keep dreaming, CCSA. As long you keep running that idiot Thailand Pass thing, that long substantial tourism not returns. Who ever decided not to have the Thailand Pass in jpg modus must be a total crazy person. Did cost Thailand millions of tourists.

maverick | 09 April 2022 - 10:24:38 

Whilst the Thailand Pass is now fairly straightforward - why keep it around after May ? Serves no purpose other than confirming Vax status and Insurance cover

 

