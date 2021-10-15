BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: An app to enter Thailand? 3 Phuket beach corner crashes |:| October 15

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: An app to enter Thailand? 3 Phuket beach corner crashes |:| October 15

PHUKET XTRA - October 15 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Thailand Pass set to replace CoE |:| 3 Foreign drivers fall for Kalim corner in 2 weeks |:| Final night of Phuket Vegetarian Festival 2021 |:| 153 total Phuket Covid cases on Thursday Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 15 October 2021, 07:14PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Lisa, Bocelli asked to join Thai countdowns
Team effort cleans rubbish from Khai Islands
Phuket Vegetarian Festival final night ablaze with firecrackers
Thailand Pass set to replace CoE
Phuket marks 150 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Quarantine being lifted, more provinces being opened
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tar balls return to Phuket beaches, Proposal to scrap COE for Thailand reopening |:| October 14
Three foreign drivers fall for Kalim corner in two weeks
Phuket Veg Fest to conclude final day of rituals
Brown water, tar balls return to Phuket beaches
Govt mulls further relaxing COVID rules
Oil price hike and baht depreciation worry Thai government
Phuket marks 156 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Phuket honours King Bhumibol
TAT to invite Blackpink’s Lisa to Phuket’s Countdown

 

Phuket community
Team effort cleans rubbish from Khai Islands

Why is in Thailand beach cleaning, in smart countries with beaches daily early morning and evening d...(Read More)

Quarantine being lifted, more provinces being opened

It's a plain lie that many countries want their citizens visit TH! Countries don't care were...(Read More)

Lisa, Bocelli asked to join Thai countdowns

A shame full thing. 600 Million, 2 concerts BKK/Phuket. Jobless Phuket people, not know how much foo...(Read More)

Quarantine being lifted, more provinces being opened

What a load of untruth nonsense. Officialdom knows very well that from the 5 mentioned countries no ...(Read More)

Lisa, Bocelli asked to join Thai countdowns

Millions to be spent on fluff whilst people up north are under water- what a disgrace. All so 'i...(Read More)

Three foreign drivers fall for Kalim corner in two weeks

Likely their home countries actually enforce laws against drunk driving so they aren't used to ...(Read More)

Lisa, Bocelli asked to join Thai countdowns

How the hell is this going to promote tourism? And is it 200m or 600m as reported in the Bangkok Pos...(Read More)

Lisa, Bocelli asked to join Thai countdowns

It’s this the best way to spend tax money? The government tries to buy people happiness for a coup...(Read More)

Quarantine being lifted, more provinces being opened

I guess that means that domestic transfers through Suvarnabhumi will be allowed?...(Read More)

Thailand Pass set to replace CoE

Of course. They have to. Without quarantine the CoE is pointless. We're still waiting for the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Exotic Fishing Thailand
PaintFX

 