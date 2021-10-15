|
|
PHUKET XTRA - October 15 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Thailand Pass set to replace CoE |:| 3 Foreign drivers fall for Kalim corner in 2 weeks |:| Final night of Phuket Vegetarian Festival 2021 |:| 153 total Phuket Covid cases on Thursday Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Friday 15 October 2021, 07:14PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Why is in Thailand beach cleaning, in smart countries with beaches daily early morning and evening d...(Read More)
It's a plain lie that many countries want their citizens visit TH! Countries don't care were...(Read More)
A shame full thing. 600 Million, 2 concerts BKK/Phuket. Jobless Phuket people, not know how much foo...(Read More)
What a load of untruth nonsense. Officialdom knows very well that from the 5 mentioned countries no ...(Read More)
Millions to be spent on fluff whilst people up north are under water- what a disgrace. All so 'i...(Read More)
Likely their home countries actually enforce laws against drunk driving so they aren't used to ...(Read More)
How the hell is this going to promote tourism? And is it 200m or 600m as reported in the Bangkok Pos...(Read More)
It’s this the best way to spend tax money? The government tries to buy people happiness for a coup...(Read More)
I guess that means that domestic transfers through Suvarnabhumi will be allowed?...(Read More)
Of course. They have to. Without quarantine the CoE is pointless. We're still waiting for the...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.