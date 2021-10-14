BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Three foreign drivers fall for Kalim corner in two weeks

Three foreign drivers fall for Kalim corner in two weeks

PHUKET: Police in Patong have had water-filled barriers installed on a curve in Kalim in the hope of preventing more drivers from plunging over the road’s edge down to the beach below. Three foreign tourists have already fallen victim to the sharp curve this month, police said.

patong accidents transport Safety police tourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 October 2021, 05:48PM

Photo: Patong Police

Photo: Patong Police

Photo: Patong Police

Photo: Patong Police

Photos: Patong Police

Photos: Patong Police

Photos: Patong Police

Photos: Patong Police

Photos: Patong Police

Photos: Patong Police

The curve, along the Kalim beachfront, is located just before reaching the Ban Kalim Municipal School, north of Patong, Patong Police noted in their announcement today.

The final straw came yesterday (Oct 13) when yet another foreign driver plunged over the edge of the road, the announcement added.

“Three times [already this month] and all three times there were foreign tourists [sic] injured and property damage,” it said.

Patong Police Chief Col Suchin Nilabadee and Deputy Chief Lt Col Ekarat Plaidueng ordered Patong Traffic Police Chief Maj Wuttiwat Liang Boonjinda to investigate the cause of the accidents, the announcement continued.

“In order to and find preventive measures to prevent people and tourists using vehicles to drive through such routes resulting in accidents causing property damage or death,” it said.

The announcement gave no description of the extent of the injuries suffered in the three accidents.

This morning, workers from Patong Municipality and the Phuket Highways Office together installed plastic organe barriers filled with water along the roadside as a temporary solution to the problem, said the announcement.

The Phuket Highways Office will set up cement blocks along the outer edge of the curve as a permanent measure, the announcement concluded.

Mj | 15 October 2021 - 11:18:24 

Unbelievable, I drive through there quite often and the road is fine.I never ever think about that this part of the road is dangerous. I think they are not used to left side Driving, too high speed (How that can be in that section of the road) and most probalby Alcohol involved.

JohnC | 15 October 2021 - 08:49:37 

ED. How do you spell foreign? Where are your proof readers.

[Thank you. Fixed - and yes, you are our proofreaders! -- Ed]

JohnC | 15 October 2021 - 08:48:14 

No cure for stupid. A clear case of people who should NOT be allowed behind the wheel of a vehicle. That is something you expect to hear a local has done with the usual "brakes failed" excuse. Sadly I agree with kurt today....

Kurt | 15 October 2021 - 00:23:36 

According my driving experience, there is nothing wrong at that road location. Is it still clear lighted at dark hours? When you drive down from Kamala on the left hand side of the road, how to get yourself over on the right side and plunge down? Alcohol involved? Not used to drive left side of the road, lost 'track concentration' at that location? The curve is not very sharp.

 

