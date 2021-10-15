Phuket marks 150 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 150 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Oct 12) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 13,459.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 15 October 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online at 11:27pm, reported three new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals but no new infection among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 91. After 55 COVID deaths in September, officials have marked 16 deaths already this month.

Meanwhile, the 150 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,127, as follows:

Oct 8 - 161 new cases

Oct 9 - 162 new cases

Oct 10 - 164 new cases

Oct 11 - 169 new cases

Oct 12 - 165 new cases

Oct 13 - 156 new cases

Oct 14 - 150 new cases

The current total of 13,459 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 29 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 152 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 3,067 people were under medical care or supervision, 55 fewer than the 3,122 reported the day before.

The report also marked 10,461 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 208 more than the 10,253 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 24 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 121, to 1,573.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,650 beds available for COVID patients (zero change since Oct 7).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket fell from 3,250 to 3,131 (-119 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,131 beds occupied representing 47.08% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available increased from 3,400 to 3,519 (+119 from yesterday) ‒ with the 3,519 beds available representing 52.92% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+1 from yesterday), 365 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 289 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (-4 from yesterday).