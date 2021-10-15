Phuket Vegetarian Festival final night ablaze with firecrackers

PHUKET: Crowds lined the streets of Phuket Town last night (Oct 14) as the Phuket Vegetarian Festival entered its final night of rituals for this year’s nine-day festival with ceremonies to call the Nine Emperor Gods back to the heavens.

Chineseculture

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 15 October 2021, 09:28AM

The main gatherings of spectators were at the Clocktower Circle and the Standard Chartered Bank intersection, where devotees from each Chinese shrine taking part in the festival descended their motorcades and completed the final part of the journey to Saphan Hin on foot.

The first shrine to make its way to the tip of Saphan Hin was the Bang Neow Shrine, with devotees departing the temple at 10:30pm.

As is tradition, as the devotees left the shrine all lights in the shrine were extinguished and the doors were closed behind them.

Next to follow at 11:09pm were devotees from the Jui Tui Tao Bokeng Shrine. In the heart of Phuket Town.

As the devotees passed, a blaze of firecrackers lit their way, filling the streets with smoke. Some people took the opportunity to set off fireworks to mark the occasion.

The festival will conclude at sunset today, with participating shrines lowering their Go Teng poles with traditional ceremonies starting at 5pm.

Next year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival is scheduled to be held on Sept 24 - Oct 3, 2022.