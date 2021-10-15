BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Thailand Pass set to replace CoE

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Digital Government Development Agency are developing a new system to replace the certificate of entry (CoE) for Thais and foreigners who wish to enter the country through an airport.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 15 October 2021, 09:15AM

Tanee Sangrat, spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, said on Thursday a new web-based application called the Thailand Pass system, where people can gather information and upload documents, is being developed for the kingdom’s Nov 1 reopening.

Mr Tanee said the Thailand Pass will replace the CoE system and facilitate the filing of an immigration form known as the TM6 and a health declaration form known as T8, reports the Bangkok Post.

However, the CoEs are still required for certain groups of people, including those who wish to enter the country via land or sea, he said.

As for vaccination certification, certificates will be approved online by the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Public Health Ministry, he said.

According to Mr Tanee, his ministry has approved more than 400,000 CoEs for Thai and foreign nationals so far.

The Public Health Ministry on Thursday reported 11,276 new Covid-19 cases and 112 more fatalities recorded in the previous 24 hours.

CaptainJack69 | 15 October 2021 - 13:12:45 

Of course. They have to. Without quarantine the CoE is pointless.

We're still waiting for the actual conditions of travel be confirmed. What will the testing requirements be and will insurance still be required?

Of note, other countries that have opened up don't demand any of these travel discouraging details, and their economies don't depend on tourism.

Kurt | 15 October 2021 - 12:30:37 

Oh Dear Lord Buddha, beware us of some new bureaucratic Government Internet operation a la 90 Days report on internet, although 90 Days report is simpler than this new  Thailand Pass thing will be.

 

