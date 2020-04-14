PHUKET XTRA - April 14 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Alleged paedo being extradited to Australia |:| Top cop transferred over gambling bust |:| Soi Dog send 11 tonnes of food for strays |:| Phuket cases now 188, Thailand sees 34 new COVID infections Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 14 April 2020, 06:19PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
@Wiesel One month ago most people were still sitting at a restaurant or a bar enjoying their food o...(Read More)
How many of the 2177 being PUI, checked, and gone home had actually Covid-19? Was it not a common f...(Read More)
"Government has now a lot of "non barrack"problems at her hands to handle. What ? ...(Read More)
@Kurt. What do you don't understand about a door to door check ? Not registered Thai's do n...(Read More)
This post is complaining about the incessant complaining, about the incessant complaining, incessan...(Read More)
So one is handing the other something, with a glove on. I suppose the gloves do not transmit ? And t...(Read More)
Keep the Or Bor SARS away from my residence- now that masks with condensation outlets are the rage...(Read More)
@quinault11, Problem on Phuket, is, in Thalang area only, a few thousands not registered Thai. They ...(Read More)
Without a lockdown there would be no need for this.A lockdown to stop the virus from spreading and t...(Read More)
No question that the pandemic will take more months, until there is a vaccine. And don't forget ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.